WOBURN — Last season seems like it just ended and actually April 24 wasn’t that long ago.
The Tanners put up a 4-2 record during that “Fall II” season and appear on track to have continued success this fall.
Fifth-year coach Jack Belcher (21-18) likes where his team is at at this stage. The numbers are good in the top three grades (55) and in the freshman program (36).
Middle school football (began in 2018) has been a revelation in introducing kids to the sport and having that carry over to the high school level is starting to take effect.
And, they have the quarterback in place, which is never a bad thing to say the least.
“Out of the 22 plays against Danvers it was exactly 11 and 11 with the run and pass,” said Belcher in talking about how much more balanced his team is expected to be this year.
The reason is 6-foot-3 junior quarterback Brett Tuzzolo who took over as the starting QB for the final game last April against Arlington (a 35-0 win).
The then sophomore was impressive in an understated debut that saw him complete 4 of 7 throws for 69 yards and a TD pass. His 37-yard touchdown pass was the first, and only, touchdown pass the Tanners threw in their six-game season. Prior to that Arlington game, Woburn had only thrown 10 total passes.
“At the beginning of the year he wasn’t ready at the end of February and the beginning of March,” said Belcher. “So we brought him up the Tuesday of Arlington and he was so different, so relaxed. He had played five great sub-varsity games.
“He just grew up. You change the most in high school football from 10th grade to 11th, even though in this case it is just four months.”
Belcher went on to say Tuzzolo is very confident running the huddle and is much more talkative.
After beginning preseason camp on Friday, Aug. 20, the Tanners had their first outside scrimmage last Saturday at Danvers.
“I thought we played better than them but we have a lot of things to fix,” said Belcher. “It went well and everyone is healthy. I hate saying that because I’m getting more superstitious as I get older.”
Woburn will have a home scrimmage on Friday at 4 p.m. (time subject to change) against Masconomet before it opens the season at home on Friday, Sept. 10 at home against Wilmington. Woburn will then be at home the following Friday (Sept. 17) against Burlington.
Belcher opted to leave Week 3 as a bye week.
“One of the big reasons we left Week 3 open because that was a lot of football (since February),” he said, “and preseason is what it is. So I thought we played two games then we have a bye before we play our Large School league schedule.”
Besides having the quarterback in place, Woburn returns three Middlesex League All-Star players and they are three of the five captains.
LB Jake Daniell, FB/LB Derek Baccari, G/NG Yahya Aksadi are the returning All-Star players. They are captains along with WR/DB Derek Dabrieo and Center Anthony Palmieri.
Like a lot of high school teams in the early stages, the Tanners look as if they will start a number of players two-ways before they can establish some additional depth.
In the offensive backfield, Tuzzolo is at QB while Baccari returns at fullback and Bryan Ferreira, who played a lot in the spring, is the tailback.
With Tuzzolo’s potential to throw the ball downfield the Tanners may have their best chance at a vertical passing game since Ryan Qualey was slinging it to wide receiver Tyler Parrish in 2018.
Dabrieo and Mazen Fayad are the outside receivers while Gavin Nigro and Michael Doherty are pass catching targets at tight end.
Most high school teams have switched their base defense to a 4-3 with all the spread offenses but Belcher indicated his will be a 5-2, at least at the outset.
Aksadi will be someone for O-lines to contend with at nose guard while getting plays to funnel to the strength of the Woburn defense with linebackers Baccari and Daniell the mainstays.
Senior Kevin Kazadi looms to play a big role in the line on both sides of the ball.
