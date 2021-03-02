READING — High school football is back, and while it won’t look much like a typical season, the fact that teams are playing football at all during the COVID-19 pandemic is a welcome change of fortunes.
After seeing its fall 2020 season vanish, the Reading High football team is back on the practice field as it prepares for a short, five-game winter/spring season. The Rockets open up with a home game, hosting Winchester on Saturday, March 20 at noon. As of now, all remaining games are expected to be played during the day on Saturdays.
In a year when classrooms, business, and life in general has gone virtual it was only fitting that Reading’s first “practice” of the year last Monday, Feb. 22 took place over Zoom, with players and coaches connecting via computer screen. But that was followed by short practices in the field house on Tuesday and Wednesday while the practice field was being cleared of snow.
By this past Thursday players were back in pads, outdoors, (almost) like old times, save for the lack of double sessions and 90 degree heat typically associated with the preseason. For 17th-year head coach John Fiore (130-53), the return to the field was very welcome.
“It’s just a lot of fun to see the kids out there, so happy and together. A lot of people don’t understand the dynamic of high school sports. It’s a place where they can step between the lines and all the other stuff goes away,” Fiore said. “As a teacher it’s very special to see. We’re lucky we get to be with these great kids, and in person. Let’s literally stand up and cheer for the role an athletic program can play in this day and age, pre and post pandemic.”
As expected practices look a lot different this year. Locker rooms are closed, and players have to bring their equipment home and clean it. On the field, safety precautions have been put in place. Players have to keep distant from each other when they’re not actively playing, bring their own water to practice, and of course wear masks at all times.
“The kids have been great; any mistake they make, it’s because of enthusiasm and habit. High school kids are social, they drift together when they get a water break, but they’re keeping as far apart as possible,” Fiore said. “There’s a few things we have to make sure we’re compliant with. Everyone’s working hard at not slipping into normalcy. The kids realize it’s important to do that.”
Because winter track is running concurrently the team has lost a couple players to that sport, and a couple others have opted to use the limited time to opt out of football in order to get ready for spring sports. But the team still had 78 players out, a good turnout.
Reading finished 8-3 last season, including a 5-0 finish in Middlesex League Liberty (large) Division play that earned it a league championship banner. The Rockets beat Chelmsford in the first round of the tournament before dropping a close 21-18 game to North Andover in the Div. 2 North semifinals.
The captains this year are Dom DeCrescenzo, Dan DiMare, and Dan O’Connor. DiMare led the Rockets in rushing and scoring last year and was the team’s second leading receiver, finishing with 973 yards on 165 carries (5.9 yards/carry) and 31 receptions for 306 yards, with 12 total touchdowns. DeCrescenzo is an outstanding two-way lineman who finished with 51 tackles and a sack last year, while O’Connor is a returning starter at center.
Reading will be led by sophomore quarterback James Murphy. As a rare freshman starter Murphy threw for 2,026 yards on 125 of 220 passing attempts with 22 touchdowns. Both set new school records for single-season touchdowns and passing yards.
This year scoring records and playoff runs will be a distant memory as the Rockets will play just five games, all against Middlesex League opponents. There are no scheduled scrimmages either. But Reading will be playing with the hopes of winning a third straight ML Liberty title, and above all, for the sake of competition. Fiore said the senior class of 2021 deserves the opportunity.
“I really like this senior class a lot, they came in and had a great freshman season, many of them played a key role in the 2018 team winning a league championship, and last year this group was the bulk of the team as juniors,” Fiore said. “They’re a very experienced group coming off 8-3 season and looking to hopefully take a big step this year.”
After opening the season hosting Winchester, Reading will be at Woburn (March 27), host Belmont (April 3); at Arlington (April 10) and then finish the Liberty Division season by hosting Lexington (April 17).
It is then expected/hoped there will be a “playoff” game with the Freedom Division on Saturday, April 24.
At the present no JV games have been scheduled but that may change.
“It’s a short season but the pandemic is still going. I’m thrilled that we’re having a season,” Fiore said. “It is great to be out there.”
