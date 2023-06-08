ARLINGTON — It is hard to beat a team three times in one season, but Arlington seemed to have the Reading High softball team’s number in 2023.
Reading’s season came to an end Tuesday afternoon with a 5-0 loss to the Spy Ponders in the MIAA Division 1 tournament’s Round of 32.
The Lady Rockets got behind early and ran into a tough pitcher in Soline Fisher, who had 10 strikeouts through four innings, and did a great job keeping hitters off-balance allowing just two hits in posting the shutout.
Minus one little hiccup in the first inning, Reading pitcher Shea Hennessy pitched a great game keeping her team in it the whole time.
The bats went quiet though as Fisher held the Lady Rockets hitless through the first five innings of the game and made quick work though the lineup.
“That was a tough one,” said Reading first-year coach Lauren Cucinotta. “We were playing really nervous. We were in the game the entire time, we just could not get the bats going. They were getting in their heads a little bit and swinging at pitches out of the zone and that made them more frustrated. But, Arlington is a great team and it is tough playing the same team multiple times in a season.”
Reading graduates six seniors from this season’s team including Division 1 softball commit Caroline Higgins, who will play at Holy Cross next year.
Cucinotta is proud of her team despite some ups and downs this season including battling a number of injuries, but she knows the future is bright. Reading finished the 2023 season with a 12-9 record.
“All in all it was a really great season,” said Cucinotta. “We have so much to be proud of. I got my first year as head coach here under my belt and it feels good. We have a lot of great talent here and a huge group coming back, so the future is looking bright.”
It seemed promising in the top of the first when Ella Haley drew a walk to get the game started for Reading. She quickly stole second to get into scoring position, but was left stranded as Fisher got the next three outs.
Arlington (14-7) also started the game with a lead-off walk in the bottom of the first when Natalia Fotopoulos got on and stole second. Two batters later Nora Vartanian knocked her home with an RBI single to put Arlington up 1-0.
Two more runs came into score later in the inning after a number of errors in the frame that ended up being costly.
Fisher struck out the side in the top of the second in impressive fashion to keep Reading off the base paths.
In the bottom of the second with one out, Zoe DiAngelis launched a home run to center to put the Spy Ponders in front 4-0.
Reading had its first real scoring opportunity in the third inning. With two outs, Haley reached on an error and Hennessy walked. They pulled off a double steal putting two runners in scoring position. But, Fisher battled and got Ari Olivardia to strike out after a good at-bat to end the threat.
Arlington scored its fifth run in the bottom of the third on a Piper Guiney double to try and pull away from Reading.
Hennessy found her groove after that and had quick fourth and fifth innings working around one hit and one error to keep Arlington from adding to the lead.
In the top of the sixth Haley led off the inning with a hard hit single to center giving the Lady Rockets their first hit of the game. Haley stole second and then two batters later Ellie Russo reached on a bunt single to give Reading life.
Unfortunately, the Lady Rockets technically batted out of order due to Russo not being subbed in so she was called out.
Then Spy Ponders caught Haley stealing third to end the inning.
Hennessy made quick work of Arlington in the bottom of the sixth with two strikeouts, but Fisher ended Reading’s season retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.