Woburn native Justin Flores has been named the new head football coach at Everett High, replacing Reading resident Rob DiLoreto who stepped down in January.
Everett High is one of the more prestigious high school football programs in the state of Massachusetts.
Flores, 31, a Class of 2010 Woburn High grad, was an assistant coach, and recruiting coordinator, at the University of Maine for the past six seasons. Most recently Flores coached the wide receivers.
He was the starting quarterback at Woburn High in the 2008 and 2009 seasons. After a prep school year at Tilton, Flores walked on at UMaine as a punt returner and wide receiver.
Justin Flores’ dad, Oscar, was an outstanding linebacker for the Tanners and was one of their core players on their 1993 Super Bowl team.
