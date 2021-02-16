Taking a cue from what a few leagues did in the fall to cap off that season, the Middlesex League is holding a first-ever playoffs beginning Wednesday and that is creating a nice buzz to finish this pandemic season that has been like no other before.
With the MIAA not holding its sectional and state tournaments this winter, this is a nice option for the league to create a tournament-like, single-elimination playoff to determine a true league champion.
The local league is holding playoffs in boys and girls hockey and boys and girls basketball. Only the top 8, as deemed by the athletic directors from a power seeding, were selected in the top bracket. Teams that were not selected were give a consolation game.
The pairings are:
BOYS HOCKEY: Burlington vs. Woburn; Winchester vs. Melrose; Arlington vs. Stoneham; Wakefield vs. Belmont. Consolation: Wilmington vs. Reading; Lexington vs. Watertown.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Wakefield vs. Arlington; Winchester vs. Belmont; Wilmington vs. Woburn; Reading vs. Burlington. Consolation: Lexington vs. Stoneham.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Woburn at Winchester; Reading at Burlington; Lexington at Watertown; Wakefield at Arlington. Consolation: Stoneham at Wilmington.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reading at Burlington; Wakefield at Woburn; Wilmington at Arlington; Belmont at Watertown. Consolation: Melrose at Lexington; Winchester at Stoneham.
Dates for the next round were not set as of Monday night but is believed to be Friday with a Saturday finale. If weather is a factor they can conclude on Sunday.
