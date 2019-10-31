The Winchester High golf team followed up its win in the sectionals by going one better as it claimed the Div. 2 state title with a slim one-stroke victory at Taconic Golf Course in Williamstown yesterday.
No. 1 player Trevor Lopez, a junior, shot an even-par 71 to capture medalist honors and lead the Sachems to their first ever state golf title.
Winchester compiled a team score of 313 to just beat second place Concord-Carlisle which posted 314. Next was Hingham in third place at 318 followed by Hopkinton’s score of 319 in fourth.
As often happens in these golf events, scorecards are checked and double checked. Originally, Hingham was thought to be the champion after the initial tally, but three scorecards were misread as scores of three, were instead correctly listed as five.
“The handwriting was difficult to read on the cards,” said Winchester coach Tom Walsh about the initial mixup. “The (3)’s were mistaken as (5)’s, so they (Hingham) were moved down to third, which elevated us on top in winning our first ever state title.”
Following the win, Walsh was more than elated regarding his team’s performance throughout the season.
“I couldn’t be any happier with how everyone performed,’’ said Walsh. “We had some amazing performances out there on the course considering the conditions and the weather we’ve had over the past few days. The conditions were tough, the fairways were slick and wet and there was some (casual) water along the way. There were undulations on the course, and the greens were wet and slower than usual. It’s a beautiful course, but everyone had to adhere to the conditions. One of the key strategies for us to be successful was to keep the ball below the hole rather than above it, and we were able to successfully do that.”
Lopez recorded three birdies to offset three bogeys during his even-par round.
“Trevor (Lopez) nearly shot under par on a day like this,’’ said Walsh. “He could’ve easily shot a 69 or a 70 had a couple of things gone his way, but he was consistent and was just excellent throughout the match.”
“He approaches the game very meticulously, and plays every hole very strategically,” Walsh went on about his No. 1 player. “He’s a student of the game, and he knows what types of clubs to use in certain situations, whether it’s a drive off the tee, a shot in the middle of the fairway, or on the putting greens.”
Following Lopez in the Sachems’ team scoring was No .2 player Owen Egan who shot a three-over par at 74.
“The greatest thing about both Trevor (Lopez) and Owen (Egan) is that they push each other to become better golfers,” said Walsh. “They practice together and they videotape each other’s swings. They play plenty of practice rounds and they really have pushed each other to the next level. Their leadership has been just invaluable for the success of the team.”
Other scores that counted for the Sachems (low four of the six golfers) included Nico Fortier with an 83 followed by Phil Sughrue’s 85.
As for preparation for the tournament, the Sachem players and coaches journeyed three hours on Saturday for a practice round.
After a day off on Sunday, the team left for Taconic after school on Monday and stayed overnight.
“We made the trip on (Saturday) and played 15 holes, and then we drove three hours back to (Winchester) later that night,” said Walsh. “On (Monday) we left in the afternoon and got to Taconic (Monday night). It was a very long day, but in the end, it was one that we’ll never ever forget.”
For the Sachems, the Division 2 state title capped off a historical season. Although they finished second to Belmont during the league season, they captured their third consecutive Middlesex League Shootout title while Lopez also took individual honors in that one two with a two-under 69 at Bear Hill.
Winchester took the sectional title a week ago at Far Corner GC to advance to the state for the second straight year.
“It’s such a great accomplishment for this program to not only win the North Sectional title, but to bring home both the Division 2 state title and the Division 2 state individual Title with Trevor (Lopez),” praised Walsh.
Following the long three-plus hour ride home, the Sachems were given a police escort back to Winchester High School last night.
“It’s been a long few days, but in the end, we came home with the Division 2 state championship,’’ said Walsh. “It’ll be a season that we’ll never forget as a team and I’ll never forget as a coach.”
The Sachems are in line to defend their state title as all six who played in yesterday’s state championship round will return, including Lopez who is a junior.
