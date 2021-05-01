WOBURN — For the first time in nearly two years, the Woburn High tennis teams have returned to the courts.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 high school spring season was cancelled, leaving many seniors to not even compete in their final year.
Now with a modified spring season in place tennis is one of those spring sports that has returned.
WOBURN GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW
The Woburn High girls team will be coached by veteran coach Steve Sullivan, now in his 18th year. Sullivan is more than elated to be returning to the routine of practices and competitive matches.
With the first day of spring practice last Monday, coaches are left scrambling to finalize their rosters during a the abbreviated nine-day pre-season.
Despite the challenges of a truncated season, Sullivan and the players are just happy to have some sense of normalcy.
“The players and coaches are just happy to be able to get out and enjoy a tennis season this spring,’’ said Sullivan. “Things have been very different since this pandemic began. It will be nice to get some sense of normalcy back with the girls being able to compete on the tennis courts with a few safety protocols followed to hopefully keep the players safe and healthy.”
While the outdoor mask mandates in the state will be expiring today, the MIAA Covid-19 task force committee is still requiring masks to be worn on all athletes while competing and practicing.
“It is not ideal to have the players wear a mask while they are playing,’’ said Sullivan. “However if that is what it takes to be able to have a tennis season then everyone is in the same scenario and we will make it work as best we can.”
The Tanners will embark on an abbreviated 10-match regular season. All matches will be against Middlesex League Liberty opponents in a home-and- home series. Following the regular season, there will be a Middlesex League tournament, where each team will be guaranteed three matches against cross-over opponents.
After the Middlesex League tournament, which is slated to take place during the second week of June, teams will have the option of participating in a state tournament, regardless of record.
“Everyone is excited for the season and playing as many matches as we can,’’ said Sullivan. “The girls are really looking forward to the competition that the always tough Middlesex League provides.”
One goal Sullivan is aiming for this season is for the girls’ to improve on the court every day, in both practices and match situations.
With limited practices as a result of the condensed pre-season, Sullivan has yet to reveal his lineup or roster. One key returning tennis player for the Tanners will be senior Tea Natale, who is tentatively slated to play No. 1 singles.
“We only have one returning player in senior Tea Natale but we have good athletes who are anxious to compete and get better each and every day,” said Sullivan. “We have a lot of new players, who have shown a lot of potential, but it’s still way too early.”
With just nine days before the start of the season, Sullivan is using every moment of practice time to solidify his varsity roster and match lineups.
“Right now, we’re just getting to know the girls,’’ said Sullivan. “We have a lot of new players, so it’s so way too early predict who will be where. The girls are working very hard and the lineup will sort itself out between now and our first match next week.”
During the abbreviated pre-season Sullivan is using the time to teach the girls’ the sport’s basic fundamentals while developing team chemistry for the 12 girls. .
“The competition in the Middlesex Liberty Division is solid,’’ said Sullivan. “Winchester competes for state championships year in and year out. Reading, Belmont, and Arlington are really quality programs that are in the state tournament each year so we have our work cut out for us. It is a challenge but it’s one our girls look forward to each year.”
The Tanners are scheduled to open the season when they’ll host Arlington next Thursday.
WOBURN BOYS TENNIS PREVIEW
Second-year coach Sean Murphy has expressed enthusiasm regarding the team’s overall attitude and drive heading into this spring.
“We’re just very excited to be back on the courts,’’ said Murphy. “We were all very disappointed last year that we did not get to have a season but understood why considering the severity of what was going on in the world. Although I think it was the right decision to cancel last year's season, I felt terrible for the seniors as some of them have been on the team since freshman year. As for this year we are all very excited to have a season.”
Murphy and the boys team are still adjusting tot he protocols of this season.
“We are still required to wear (masks) at all times during practices and matches,” said Murphy. “They will also have to bring their own water bottles and still social distance as much as possible. There have not been any issues with wearing the mask during tryouts and I do not see there being any problems throughout the season.”
The boys team is also playing a 10-game strictly Liberty Division schedule like all others. Following the truncated regular-season schedule, the Tanners will also participate in a Middlesex League Tournament, where they’ll be guaranteed three matches. They can also opt-in to the state tournament regardless of record.
“I am just glad we have a season,’’ said Murphy. “It is unfortunate we will not be able to play the other schools but I see why they are doing the abbreviated season. I think it is great that we have the chance to make the state tournament. We have a very difficult schedule this year but we will do our best and see how the year plays out.”
Following a 1-15 mark in 2019, Murphy is hoping for some improvements following a year away from the court. While wins may be tough for the Tanners this season considering the competitive teams in the Middlesex League Liberty, Murphy is confident that the team will improve.
“I think every team is looking to win each match and improve each week,’’ said Murphy “I know we are looking to improve a little bit with every practice, every match and every week. We are really just looking forward to being out there on the courts and having fun.”
With just a roster of 10 players as a result of COVID-19 and other issues, Murphy has emphasized teamwork as well as growth during the season.
Leading the way for the Tanners are senior co-captains Pranav Patel and James Wheaton.
Also returning to the team are juniors Yahya Aksadi and Marco Centrella.
New to the squad for the Tanners are sophomores James Wheaton, Caio Vieira along with freshmen William Mahoney, Ethan Burlingame, Rodrigo Ortiz and Ryan Aksevich.
“A couple of the players are new to competitive tennis so I want to make sure everyone knows the rules and the etiquette that is expected,’’ said Murphy. “As far as goals, I want to make sure everyone is safe and has fun this year. I want each player to obviously improve each week with the overall goal of winning each match but given our schedule I know that could be a lofty goal.”
Slated to play at first singles is Ortiz while Centrella has all but secured the No. 2 positon.
Battling for the third singles slot will be Patel and Aksadi, who also may alternate between third singles and first doubles.
Competing for slots in doubles will be Wheaton, Vieira, Mahoney as well as Burlingame and Aleskivitch.
“It was great to see Ortiz and Centrella play as well as they have so far,’’ said Murphy. “They look really sharp and focused so far this year. We do have a lot of room for improvement which I see as an opportunity for each player to grow individually and as well as a team.”
While the preprartion may be brief and the schedule is tough for the Tanners, Murphy and the team have an optimistic outlook on this unique season.
“Our schedule is going to be very challenging,’’ said Murphy. “We are essentially playing the top four teams in our league. The attitude of the guys has been very positive. We all understand the circumstances and are acting accordingly. We are all looking forward to the season getting started.”
The Tanners are scheduled to open the season next Thursday at Arlington.
