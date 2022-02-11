WOBURN — Those who follow the Woburn High boys hockey team this year have been treated to exciting high school hockey games night after night.
Winchester and Woburn put on a fabulous show, and in celebration of Senior Night, the Tanners held on for a 3-3 tie on Wednesday despite nearly getting outshot by a 2-1 ratio, 44-23.
“It's not good for my heart,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran, of his team's propensity for playing exciting games. “I think we've given an honest effort every time, and we worked hard tonight.”
So did the Red & Black (8-6-3, 7-4-2 ML), which fired the puck on net from everywhere and from every angle, constantly leaving Tanner goalie Jeremy Barreto (41 saves) on guard.
Woburn (8-4-3, 5-4-3) got two goals from junior center Jackson Powers, and Winchester was led by junior Max Tong, who had two goals and several near-misses.
Tong had what appeared to be an open right side of the net to shoot at during a first period power play, only to have Barreto slide over to make a great save.
A few minutes later, on another power play, Tong got his revenge, scoring with a pin-point accurate snap shot, inside the left post, from the right point. Cole Dente and Trevor Mahoney got assists.
Woburn had its share of chances, as well, as the shots favored the Red & Black, 11-9.
"I thought they (Red & Black) played really good in the first, I thought we had a good second period," said Duran. "Even giving up one goal in the first, we still played a really good first period, we had a lot of good chances. I thought the kids played well all night, everybody did."
Tong struck again, early in the second, with a wrist shot to the perfect spot to beat Barreto again at 1:37. Chris McCarthy got the puck to Tong for the 2-0 lead.
Winchester got another power play a minute later, but this time it was Woburn that used its special teams to get on the scoreboard, as senior co-captain Ryan Scalesse made it happen in the Red & Black zone.
"Ryan's goal was an unbelievable individual effort," said Duran. "He won the puck behind the net, he came out and the goalie made an unbelievable save. He stuck with it, came all the way around again, and put it in the net. It was a great individual effort that gave us a jump start."
The Woburn coach saw the goal as an example of the positive impact and power of senior leadership.
"As I've been saying all along, we have some great senior leadership," said Duran. "Those guys pick each other up as they go."
Woburn tied it up, 2-2, about five minutes later, on a power play that lasted only two seconds. Derek Santullo won the face-off to Powers, who whistled a shot over goalie Aiden Emerick and underneath the crossbar.
Each team took a penalty, late in the second period that carried over into the third period. Winchester took another penalty at 1:11 of the third, which led to a 4-on-4 goal just six seconds later. Powers connected on another rocket after getting the puck from Santullo, giving the Tanners the lead, 3-2.
The Woburn lead lasted about three minutes. After Barreto made a tremendous save on McCarthy, Michael Cashell let go with a shot Barreto never even saw to tie the game at 3-3. Liam Doherty and Ryan DeLucia got the assists.
Barreto continued to come up with notable saves over the rest of the third period, robbing McCarthy again, as well as Tong's hat trick bid, and another one against Cashell.
Woburn took a penalty, late in the third, and 19 seconds of it carried into overtime. It looked like the the Red & Black won the game on the power play, just 16 seconds into the extra session, when a player put in his own rebound, but the goal was disallowed.
Apparently, the net came off its mooring while Barreto made the initial save, and the game continued.
"I thought we were going to lose again there in overtime, and in the end there it got close," said Duran. "But it was two even teams, and Jeremy came up with some big saves when we needed them. We're not happy with the tie, but we are one point away from qualifying for the tournament, at least in the traditional sense."
Both the Tanners and Red & Black should qualify easily based on record and that they play in Middlesex League Liberty, Division where there is only tremendous hockey being played among the five teams (Lexington is an independent this year).
Woburn will host Belmont on Saturday (noon) at O'Brien Rink. Winchester will play Austin Prep, Saturday night (7 p.m.), at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.