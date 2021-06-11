BURLINGTON — The Woburn High girls’ lacrosse team ended Burlington’s bid for a perfect season with a hard-fought, 13-11 victory, last night at Brush Field.
The Tanners moved out to a 5-1 lead after one quarter before the Lady Devils got back into the game in the second, closing the gap to two with a six-goal quarter.
The second half was a war as each team struggled to penetrate the other’s defense. Woburn was able to maintain its two-goal edge to the end, improving its record to 6-5 while Burlington is now 10-1.
“They definitely came to life and they are a great team,” said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher. “They were undefeated until now, so we knew they were physical and very good at checking.”
This is the second time in the last three seasons that the Lady Devils turned in a perfect regular season. The junior class, featuring Jolene Russo, Anna Otis, Laelia Fowler and Isabella Colozzi, has been the engine this spring.
“Our junior class this year has been a huge part of our team,” said Burlington coach Katharine Trahan. “Their leadership, along with our seniors, and our draw (control) is strictly our juniors. They are what keeps us alive. We have a great freshman class coming up, and just everything about them. All the girls get along, practices are super fun, the intensity, they keep us (coaches) going.”
Shauna Cronin (3-1) gave Woburn the initial lead, a little over two minutes in, and then the combination of a save by goalie Amber Hayden, and an interception by freshman defender Teagan Stone, led to three Tanner goals in 1:16, giving them a 4-0 lead with 8:05 left in the first quarter.
“Those are the kinds of things that get a team fired up,” said Meagher. “It just gave us the extra momentum to go back down the other end and score.”
Russo (2-1) put Burlington on the scoreboard at 7:15, but the combination of Rachel McLaughlin (4-2) and Mackenzie Willis (5-2) helped stake Woburn to a 5-1 lead going into the second quarter. McLaughlin had two goals and two assists in the first, and Willis had two goals and an assist.
“When we were down, 4-1, it was a tough thing to face there,” said Trahan. “We called a timeout, got back into it, and told them: ‘Hey girls, we know what to do.’ We knew what we needed to do to attack them, and we turned it around a bit.”
“The first quarter we had a game plan and we were following the game plan,” said Meagher. “I think we caught them a little off-guard, in the beginning, but they figured things out and came right back at us.”
The teams traded goals in the first minute of the second quarter before the Lady Devils went on a 5-1 run of their own to tie the game at 7-7. Burlington had six different goal scorers during the second. Russo and Colozzi each had a goal and an assist, and other Lady Devil goal scorers were Otis, Charlize Collins, Fowler and Keira Storlazzi.
Cronin scored her second goal on a free position in the final minute to give the Tanners an 8-7 lead at the half.
“When we get down on ourselves, we get too far down on ourselves,” said Meagher. “I’m proud that we were able to dig ourselves out of that. We stayed with it.”
A second goal for Collins and a second assist for Colozzi tied the game, briefly, early in the third quarter, and then consecutive free position goals by McLaughlin and Cronin put Woburn ahead to stay, 10-8.
Fowler had two goals and Colozzi one, down the stretch for the Lady Devils, and Willis had two more and Abigail Lowry one for the Tanners.
