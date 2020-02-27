EVERETT — While being a 13-seed playing at a four-seed in the tournament could have been intimidating, it certainly didn’t negatively effect the Reading High girls basketball team.
The Lady Rockets took control late in the first half to take a double-digit lead by halftime. Then they went on a huge run in the third quarter to break the game open, and cruise to a 70-53 victory at fourth-seeded Everett, in a Division 1 North first round tournament game alast night.
With the win the Lady Rockets (12-9) advance to the quarterfinal round against fifth-seeded Cambridge (17-4), which defeated Belmont Tuesday night. Reading will be at Cambridge on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Much of Reading’s stunning success against Everett, which was 16-4 in regular-season play, was attributable to the offense. Sophomore Jackie Malley hit four 3-pointers (56 for the season) in the third quarter to help lead all scorers with 23 points, while Kiara Tangney and Celia Capone both added 14 points for the winners.
Yet another big reason the Lady Rockets pulled off their upset win was how well they played defensively. Reading controlled the boards, forced several turnovers, and pushed the Crimson Tide to the outside, where they misfired on almost all of their shots until the fourth quarter when the outcome was decided.
“I felt our runs all started with our defense, as we got a few steals and some big rebounds early on,” said Reading coach Kara Melillo. “This helped us push the ball up-court in transition and get some easy baskets. We were nervous early on, but then we did a nice job controlling the game by playing hard defensively.”
What offense the Crimson Tide got came mostly from Andrea Manley who hit three 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 15 points, while Carolann Cardinale added 10 points including a pair of threes. But Everett couldn’t find an offensive rhythm until it was too late.
The Crimson Tide did start off well to take an early 7-2 lead.
But then the Lady Rockets shook off their early nerves, and gained control of play for the rest of the opening eight minutes.
First Tangney hit a three, then Abby Hurley, Capone, and Abby Farrell all hit shots from in close, to key a 12-3 run that gave Reading a four-point lead (14-10) by the end of the quarter.
After the teams traded baskets for the first four minutes of the second quarter to still leave Reading up four points (24-20), the Lady Rockets surged again to open up a bigger lead by halftime.
Tangney provided a huge spark with both another three and a lay-in, while Malley added a short jumper and two free throws. Farrell also added a lay-in, to cap a 9-2 run that extended Reading’s lead to 11 points (33-22) by halftime.
The Lady Rockets broke the game completely open in the third quarter with 19-8 quarter to leave the outcome no longer in doubt,
Initially Malley hit two straight threes, then Capone, Nakeya Carr, and Tangney all hit shots from in low.
After Everett’s Maddy Duraes hit a shot, Farrell hit two straight jumpers, before Malley drained two more threes (now 101 made threes in just two years) and two free throws that swelled Reading’s lead to (57-27) late in the quarter.
“Nakeya (Carr) got into foul trouble early in the game and sat for most of the first half,” said Melillo. “But she came out fresh in the third quarter and provided a spark for us defensively and got big rebounds. Jackie Malley’s threes in the third quarter were huge, as she had the hot hand and helped break the game open.”
In the first two minutes of the fourth quarter Manley and Cardinale both hit two threes, to spark a 12-2 run that cut Reading’s lead to 17 points, 57-39.
But any thoughts of a miracle comeback by Everett were quickly dismissed when Tangney ended the run with a lay-in to get Reading’s lead back to 19 points.
Everett never got within 17 points the rest of the way.
“Both Kiara (Tangney) and Celia (Capone) played hard and had great games,” said Melillo. “Hitting those 3-pointers obviously were huge. But, a big factor in the first half was Abby Farrell, a freshman, got some tough baskets. She was the difference in helping us take a lead in the first half, and that was also huge for us.”
