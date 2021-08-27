High school football practice around the local area began on Friday, Aug. 20. The regular season will begin on Friday, Sept. 20.
Here are some local schedules:
BURLINGTON
Sept. 10 vs. Lawrence 6:00
Sept. 17 at Woburn 7:00
Sept. 24 at Belmont 6:00
Oct. 1 at Watertown 7:00
Oct. 8 vs. Wakefield 6:00
Oct. 15 at Wilmington 6:00
Oct. 22 at Melrose 7:00
Oct. 29 vs. Stoneham 6:00
Nov. 5-6 MIAA Playoffs TBA
Nov. 12-13 MIAA Playoffs TBA
Nov. 25 vs. Bedford 10 a.m.
READING
Sept. 10 vs. Melrose 7:00
Sept. 17 vs. Barnstable 7:00
Sept. 24 at Danvers 7:00
Oct. 1 at Belmont 6:00
Oct. 8 vs. Woburn 7:00
Oct. 15 vs. Arlington 7:00
Oct. 22 at Winchester 7:00
Oct. 30 at Lexington 10 a.m.
Nov. 5-6 MIAA Playoffs TBA
Nov. 12-13 MIAA Playoffs TBA
Nov. 25 at Stoneham 10:15 a.m.
WINCHESTER
Sept. 10 vs. Newton South 7:00
Sept. 17 at Waltham 6:00
Sept. 24 vs. Masconomet 7:00
Oct. 1 at Lexington 6:00
Oct. 8 vs. Belmont 7:00
Oct. 15 at Wakefield 7:00
Oct. 22 vs. Reading 7:00
Oct. 29 at Arlington 7:00
Nov. 5-6 MIAA Playoffs TBA
Nov. 12-13 MIAA Playoffs TBA
Nov. 25 at Woburn 10:15 a.m.
WOBURN
Sept. 10 vs. Wilmington 7:00
Sept. 17 vs. Burlington 7:00
Sept. 24 Bye Week
Oct. 1 at Arlington 7:00
Oct. 8 at Reading 7:00
Oct. 15 vs. Melrose 7:00
Oct. 22 vs. Lexington 7:00
Oct. 29 at Belmont 6:00
Nov. 5-6 MIAA Playoffs TBA
Nov. 12-13 MIAA Playoffs TBA
Nov. 25 vs. Winchester 10:15 a.m.
