High school football practice around the local area began on Friday, Aug. 20. The regular season will begin on Friday, Sept. 20.

Here are some local schedules:

BURLINGTON

Sept. 10 vs. Lawrence 6:00

Sept. 17 at Woburn 7:00

Sept. 24 at Belmont 6:00

Oct. 1 at Watertown 7:00

Oct. 8 vs. Wakefield 6:00

Oct. 15 at Wilmington 6:00

Oct. 22 at Melrose 7:00

Oct. 29 vs. Stoneham 6:00

Nov. 5-6 MIAA Playoffs TBA

Nov. 12-13 MIAA Playoffs TBA

Nov. 25 vs. Bedford 10 a.m.

READING

Sept. 10 vs. Melrose 7:00

Sept. 17 vs. Barnstable 7:00

Sept. 24 at Danvers 7:00

Oct. 1 at Belmont 6:00

Oct. 8 vs. Woburn 7:00

Oct. 15 vs. Arlington 7:00

Oct. 22 at Winchester 7:00

Oct. 30 at Lexington 10 a.m.

Nov. 5-6 MIAA Playoffs TBA

Nov. 12-13 MIAA Playoffs TBA

Nov. 25 at Stoneham 10:15 a.m.

WINCHESTER

Sept. 10 vs. Newton South 7:00

Sept. 17 at Waltham 6:00

Sept. 24 vs. Masconomet 7:00

Oct. 1 at Lexington 6:00

Oct. 8 vs. Belmont 7:00

Oct. 15 at Wakefield 7:00

Oct. 22 vs. Reading 7:00

Oct. 29 at Arlington 7:00

Nov. 5-6 MIAA Playoffs TBA

Nov. 12-13 MIAA Playoffs TBA

Nov. 25 at Woburn 10:15 a.m.

WOBURN

Sept. 10 vs. Wilmington 7:00

Sept. 17 vs. Burlington 7:00

Sept. 24 Bye Week

Oct. 1 at Arlington 7:00

Oct. 8 at Reading 7:00

Oct. 15 vs. Melrose 7:00

Oct. 22 vs. Lexington 7:00

Oct. 29 at Belmont 6:00

Nov. 5-6 MIAA Playoffs TBA

Nov. 12-13 MIAA Playoffs TBA

Nov. 25 vs. Winchester 10:15 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.