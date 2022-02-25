WOBURN — The Woburn High boys hockey team is looking ahead to the tournament after a tough loss to Milton.
The Tanners fell to Milton, 4-2, Thursday afternoon in the championship game of the annual Irish-American Shootout.
Woburn held a 2-1 lead heading into the third, but a three-goal third period by Wildcats turned the game around in a hurry.
Despite allowing four goals, Woburn goalie Jeremy Barreto was solid in net, finishing with 23 saves and keeping his team in the game.
“It was a good game,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “I thought we played a really good first and second period. We just thought if we stuck to what we were doing we would be fine, but we were not so good in the third per iod. We have to be better. You have to play a perfect game to win and we just didn’t do a good job of that.”
The Tanners finish the regular season (9-7-4) and are looking forward to what they know will be a tough MIAA Division 1 tournament, especially with no Super 8, as there are so many strong teams.
“We took some bad penalties and we got a little out of rhythm today,” said Duran. “But, Milton is a good team and that is the type of team we are going to see in the playoffs, so we have to be ready. The kids are looking forward to the tournament to see what they can do. It should be a lot of fun.”
Woburn was all over Milton goalie Ryan Dexter right from the drop of the puck. Dexter made some key saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless.
The two teams seemed to be feeling each other out in the first, with both sides getting chances but neither had anything to show for it.
The Tanners got a power play late in the first, but could not capitalize as Milton did a good job clearing the puck.
Early in the second period, Woburn got on the board. Ryan Scalesse put the puck up the right wing and centered a pass for Derek Santullo, who fired home a wrist shot top shelf to put the Tanners ahead 1-0.
It didn’t take long for Milton to strike back as less than a minute later, it tied the game at 1-1 on a goal by Owen McHugh.
The teams continued to battle and later in the second, the Tanners scored again to regain their lead.
Mikey Arsenault made a perfect cross-ice pass to Jackson Powers, who caught the puck on the fly and sniped home a wrist shot to put Woburn up 2-1.
Woburn tried to hold Milton in the third, but took a penalty that the Wildcats did not miss.
Just eight seconds into the power play, Milton tied the game on a wrap-around goal by James Fallon.
Minutes later, the course of the game changed as the Wildcats scored on McHugh’s second of the game to put Milton ahead 3-2 with six minutes remaining.
The Tanners seemed to lose control of the game quickly as late in the third, Milton scored a key insurance goal to seal the 4-2 victory.
Woburn pulled the goalie with a minute left trying to make anything happen and despite a few good quality shots, was unable to score.
Woburn will now await the pairings for the tournament, which are set to come out Saturday.
