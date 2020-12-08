READING — For 32 years Lois Margeson turned the Reading High girls swimming program into a dynasty. Now the veteran coach has decided to retire as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Margeson, 67, who announced her retirement last week, was followed by long-time assistant Neil Gillis who also steps away.
Since the program’s inception in August of 1988, Margeson has been the program’s lone head coach, posting an astounding 246-65-2 overall career record. Under Margeson’s leadership, the Lady Rockets captured 17 Middlesex League titles, 13 League Meet titles, four Division 2 state titles and one North Sectional crown.
Other personal accomplishments included being selected as the MIAA’s swimming Coach of the Year in 2018-19 as well as the 2008 Coach of the Year by the Daily Times Chronicle. Margeson was inducted into the RMHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
Affectionately known to her swimmers as “Margie,” she had planned on coaching at least one more season prior to the pandemic. But, decided recently to step down due to a variety of reasons.
“I just thought it was time for me to step down and to pursue other things,’’ said Margeson. “With the pandemic going on and with swimming going into the Fall II season, (retirement) was something that had crossed my mind over the past couple of months.”
As a member of the Plymouth State swimming team during her collegiate years, Margeson eventually moved to the Reading area, where she served as a swim coach and a private swimming instructor at the Wakefield YMCA.
HOW IT ALL BEGAN
Earning an education degree, Margeson taught Physical Education in the Reading Public School system during the 1980s. It was during the spring of 1988 when Margeson approached former Athletic Director Jack White to start a swimming program.
“I was working at the (YMCA) and I was playing racquetball with a bunch of moms, whose daughters were swimming on club teams,’’ said Margeson. “When I had the numbers for a swim team, I approached (Jack White) about the possibility of starting a program and he gave me his blessing.”
Margeson remembers the initial years of the program, where the team would practice and host their meets between the Wakefield YMCA and the Northeast Regional Vocational Swimming Pools before the construction of the Burbank YMCA in Reading. In just the team’s fourth season, the Lady Rockets captured their first ever Middlesex League title in 1991.
“I remember those first years, and we would practice in Wakefield,’’ said Margeson. “We had some really great swimmers early on, and we had a lot of success early on.”
As the years progressed, the Lady Rockets continued to develop as a Middlesex League powerhouse, qualifying many swimmers in states and sectionals.
Margeson also fondly remembers coaching three of her daughters Jennifer, Amy and Kelly, who were both solid and versatile swimmers.
“It was great coaching my daughters and they were all great swimmers,’’ said Margeson. “We’ve always had a tight-knit group of swimmers, but coaching my daughters was something special for sure.”
A LONG LINE OF SWIM GREATS
Other swimmers that have blossomed through the program have included Barbara Hickey, who graduated in 1993 and is also a RMHS Hall of Famer, was a four-time Middlesex League All-Star in the 200 and 500 free. Hickey was one of the Lady Rockets’ first swimmers to compete at the Division 1 level at UMass Amherst.
Kerrin McDonald, who competed in the freestyles, the backstroke and the butterfly, and also served as a four-time Middlesex League All-Star before graduating in 1994 and was inducted to the RMHS Hall of Fame.
“Those were the swimmers that really put the program on the map,’’ said Margeson of Hickey and McDonald. “A lot of swimmers have gone on and swam in college from Reading, and every year we have a serious group of dedicated swimmers from club teams in the area.”
In the 2000’s the program really blossomed as club swimming grew more popular and those swimmers wanted to compete on the high school level. Reading had some real outstanding swimmers come along like Erica Belcher (a four-time All-Scholastic), Alex Hunter, Erin Daly, Anna Roberts, diver Maddie Doyle and Molly Hamlin from the current team.
Hamlin, is a three-time All-Scholastic with multiple state and sectional championships, and current school record holder in the 100 freestyle. She could be on the verge of a few other school marks when this season begins during Fall II in late February. Hamlin is also committed to swim at Harvard next fall.
“The keys to our success as a program is that almost all of our swimmers are year-round,’’ said Margeson. “They swim 12 months a year, and they’ve dedicated themselves to the sport.”
Throughout the 2000s, the Lady Rockets finished among the top five teams in the state meet, but finally achieved the ultimate goal in earning their first ever state title in 2010 led by Belcher.
“It was just an amazing feeling,’’ said Margeson. “I remember after we won the state title, the girls threw me into the pool at MIT, and that’s something I’ll never forget.”
The Lady Rockets served as a solid competitor throughout the 2010s, capturing five league titles and established a dynasty with three straight Division 2 state titles from 2016-18.
“We had some amazing swimmers, that were there for each other,’’ said Margeson. “I remember the bus rides home and the girls were playing the song “We Are the Champions”.
LASTING MEMORIES
Margeson will certainly miss the traditions and off the pool activities she shared with her teammates over the years as well as her working relationship with Gillis, who had been involved with the program since 1991.
“I remember every year around Halloween, I would throw pumpkins in the pool, and we would create relay teams,’’ said Margeson. “Whoever team got the pumpkin first would win the contest. We had the pasta parties and there was such camaraderie with the girls. I loved working with Neil (Gillis) and he was very passionate about swimming. His daughter (Krista) was a great swimmer as well, and he was always there for the girls.”
As for future plans, Margeson hopes to continue giving private swimming lessons as well as watching the Lady Rockets compete from afar when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
“I’m hoping to start giving lessons again and catching some swim meets later in the year,’’ said Margeson. “It’s going to be strange not coaching the girls this year, but I’ll be sure to be at the meets and cheering them on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.