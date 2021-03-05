WOBURN — It has been awhile since the Woburn High football team last played “real” football so it was not that surprising it wasn’t a tough sell to get the Tanners back on the field in late February.
“We are so sick of training,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “Football is not a sport you can play AAU or have a summer league to play in. With football, all you do is train. This is a fun group with a lot of enthusiasm and they were dying to get on the field. It was not hard to get their attention and it was good to be out there.”
Now in his fourth season as head coach of the Tanners, Belcher (17-16 career record) is proud of his team’s offseason program and work ethic. He lauds them for their 5:30 a.m. before school weight lifting program, much of which was then taken outside when the pandemic hit. Or how the seniors organized, on their own, a little 7 on 7, or how many kids that could get together, to hook up with players from other schools for some unofficial workouts.
“It is like when you call your buddies up to go throw the football around,” said Belcher. “They did that all on their own. They got together with kids from Austin (Prep) and Wilmington. If anything, this pandemic has forced many kids into leadership roles.”
After a few days last week outside in shorts, Woburn is in pads and of course, there are plenty of restrictions and protocols. But, according to Belcher it feels right.
“It is very much regular football practice, like the fall,” he said. “We are a little more efficient. There are less younger kids.”
Less younger kids meaning that due to the restrictions, Eastern Mass high school football teams can only “warm-up” 25 players at a time. With 72 on the roster, Woburn is forced to practice in split groups so as if a positive COVID case does occur, it doesn’t shut down the entire program for 10 days, but just one of the groups.
There are only 33 players, mostly seniors and juniors (with two sophomores), on the varsity roster so depth could be a factor. Teams can dress a maximum of 45 players on game day.
“I talked to the hockey and basketball coaches and the advice they gave me was to stay flexible and open-minded,” said Belcher. “If you don’t, you’ll go crazy with this stuff.”
When the Tanners last walked off a game field on Thanksgiving Day in 2019, they suffered a 14-7 loss to Winchester to finish the season 5-6. There are obviously some holes to fix from that squad but also some building blocks left for this year. However, Woburn is still on the young side with just 13 seniors. It is a junior-laden squad.
The captains are seniors Symon Sathler, Danny Coveno and Jaden Simonds who have had to shoulder their fair share of responsibility for over a year now to keep the team, and their sanity, together.
Sathler rushed for over 1000 yards (1049 with 9 TDs) as a junior in 2019 and was second on the team in tackles as a linebacker. He looms as the key player for this spring season.
Coveno will be a receiver and defensive back while Simonds, a lefty, returns at quarterback after taking over the role in the fifth game of the 2019 season. Another senior to key an eye on is Dylan McLaughlin who could be an exciting player with play-making ability the offense will need.
The Tanners hope that their long weightlifting regimen will pay some dividends in the line play. Juniors Killian Hayes, Anthony Palmieri, Kevin Kazadi, and Yahya Aksadi, along with senior Matt Tilly are the mainstays in the interior.
Woburn is scheduled to play five games all against Liberty Division teams in the Middlesex League beginning Saturday, March 20 versus Arlington at home in a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. The first four games will be at home. The Tanners were suppose to play at Lexington on April 3, but the Minutemen have a grass field and it is not expected to be ready.
There is a plan in place to play a sixth game, that being a cross-over game with a Freedom Division team on Saturday, April 24.
Some coaches have entertained the thoughts of a bit more experimentation this spring with no playoffs and Super Bowl. There was talk among a few Eastern Mass coaches as using this season as “spring practice” as a way to get ready for the upcoming fall when things are hopefully back to normal. But, Belcher dismissed such a notion.
“We only have 13 seniors and I want to do right by them,” he said. “Their lives are so upside down, and they don’t have the discipline of a normal school day, that it wouldn’t be fair to them.
“We are playing five games, they are not five scrimmages, and we’re playing for a (Middlesex) League title,” continued the coach. “And after we play Winchester, on what I think is April 17, we are going to have turkey later that day.”
