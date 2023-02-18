WOBURN — Despite a gallant effort from underdog Reading, the Woburn High girls’ basketball team completed its second consecutive, perfect Middlesex League season with a 59-45 triumph, in a makeup game, last night, at Torrice Gym.
Woburn has now won 35 straight in the league since losing at Belmont in 2021. It won its next three that season before going unbeaten these last two years.
Of note, Woburn did lose to Wakefield in the Middlesex League playoffs in 2021 but that did not count in the league standings.
The Tanners (17-1) got off to a good start on offense, building an eight-point lead after one quarter, and spent the rest of the game fighting off the comeback attempts of the Lady Rockets.
Senior co-captain Cyndea Labissiere continued her hot scoring streak with a game-high 18 points, while sophomore forward Shannon McCarthy had 12 points.
“This group that has played varsity together the last two years, that’s two years in a row they’ve gone through the Middlesex League,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “That’s not easy to do in this league, and that’s a credit to them. It’s a grind, and they answered the bell each time.”
Reading (9-9, 8-8 ML) got 16 points from junior Brooke Pulpi, and had six players hit at least one shot from beyond the arc, but Woburn’s defense made it difficult for the Lady Rockets to string together baskets.
“I think the girls played hard, obviously Woburn is a very good team,” said Reading coach Kara Melillo. “I was proud of our kids’ energy, we just didn’t hit enough shots tonight. But there were definitely some positives to build off of in there.”
“Reading is a good team, the last week and a half, they beat Winchester, and they beat Belmont, who are two very good Div. 1 tournament teams,” said Sullivan. “They’ve got shooters on the floor, all over the place, they have kids that drive and play hard.”
The Tanners got off to a great start, beginning with a Mckenna Morrison feed to Shannon McCarthy for the first basket of the game, followed by a Amber Hayden drive to the basket. McCarthy would add a pair of free throws before Labissiere went on a team, scoring eight straight points for Woburn.
The Lady Rockets stuck around early thanks to triples from Molly Trahan and Jessica Malley. Trahan had seven points in the quarter as the Tanners led after one, 18-10.
Buckets from Labissiere and McCarthy had the Woburn lead up to 12 (22-10) before Reading junior Brooke Pulpi began asserting herself on offense. Her quick five points had the Lady Rockets back within striking distance, especially with the 3-pointer as a weapon.
The teams ended up battling to a draw in the second quarter, and the Lady Rockets closed the gap to six on a Trahan drive to the basket to start the third quarter. Woburn responded with a trey from straightaway by Hayden, followed by a three-point play off a steal and layup by Labissiere.
The double-digit lead (34-22) was short-lived as Pulpi struck back with her second triple (31 on the season). But, the lead hovered around the 10-point mark for the rest of the third quarter, with the Tanners getting it up to 15 at one point on hoops by Riley Morgan and Hannah Surrette, before a 3-pointer by Abby Strong got it back down to 12 to end the third quarter.
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter, as Reading could not put together a sustained rally against the Woburn defense.
“They beat us to some loose balls early,” said Sullivan. “But we made enough plays as the game went along.”
The Lady Rockets were not able to knock off the ML Liberty Division champs, they did show how much they have improved since the last time they faced the Tanners, back in December.
“The girls are working hard and I’m happy for them,” said Melillo, of the Lady Rockets’ recent success. “They have definitely improved this year. They just have to keep working, keep getting better, and we’ll get there.”
The Tanners will host the prestigious Comcast Tourney, this weekend, at Torrice Gym. The top four teams in the state will be going head-to-head on the girls’ side. Woburn will face the No. 1 team in the MIAA Div. 2 power rankings, undefeated Medfield, Saturday at 2 p.m.
The other game has the top two teams in Div. 1, Andover and Bishop Feehan, going head to head. No matter who wins or loses on Saturday, the championship (Monday) and consolation (Sunday) games are sure to be blockbuster matchups, as well.
Reading will return to action on Monday (1 p.m.) when it takes on North Reading in a tournament hosted by Beverly High. The Panthers host Essex Tech in the other first round game.
