The Reading High boys hockey team was on the hunt for its first win of the young season, but ran into a tough Belmont team in the process.
The Rockets fell to Belmont, 2-1, Wednesday night at Skip Viglirolo Rink in what was a well-played game. But, with the scored tied at 1-1, Belmont senior AJ Ramey scored with a little over two minutes to go in the game giving the Marauders the victory.
“We need to capitalize better,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “They (Belmont) are a very good team with a very good first line. It was not lack of effort on our part. The effort was pretty good. We just keep making errors that leads to opportunities for the other team.”
The last time these two teams met was in the semifinals of the MIAA Division 1 North tournament last year where Belmont got the upper hand, 3-2. Reading came into the game hungry to get revenge, but will have to wait until next week when these two teams meet again for round two.
Despite the slow start for the Rockets, Doherty is proud of his team and knows with more practice they will get better.
“We are just happy to be playing games,” said Doherty. “We have a great group of kids with good attitudes and they keep plugging away. We need to find more ways of scoring and the more we practice, the better we are going to get.”
Reading had some good jump at the start, putting Belmont goalie Ryan Griffin to work with some good early chances.
Though it was the Rockets that came out flying, it was Belmont that scored first four minutes into the first half. Senior Ben Fici passed from the wing over to his brother Cam Fici who set it up perfectly for Declan Harrington, who fired one passed Reading goalie Franklin Zessis to give the Marauders an early 1-0 lead.
Later in the first half, Reading got its first power-play chance, but was only able to get one shot on net, as Belmont did a good job of killing it off.
Belmont pressured to take a 2-0 lead, but Zessis came up big at the end of the first half with some key saves.
Then, 30 seconds in the second half, first-liners Landyn Greatorex and Cullen Emery nearly scored on two different occasion but Griffin made two good saves to keep Reading off the board.
A little over two minutes into the second half, Reading finally broke through to tie the game. Senior defenseman Charlie Miele fired one from just inside the blue line that went right over Griffin’s shoulder to put the Rockets on the board.
Mid-way through the second half, Belmont got a power play, but it was Reading that got a breakaway. Junior Michael Dufton used his speed to break through the Belmont defense but his shot just went wide.
With seven minutes to play, Reading had a good opportunity to take the lead again when sophomore Rob Granara rifled one towards the net, bit Griffin made a diving pad save to keep the game tied.
Shortly after that, Belmont took the lead on Ramey’s game-winning goal after a dominating period by the Rockets.
Reading got hit with a penalty with just under two minutes to play, meaning it would play the remainder of the game shorthanded. With one minute remaining, the Rockets pulled their goalie to put it back to even strength, but were unable to score as Belmont held on.
Reading (0-2-1) and Belmont (4-0-1) will meet again next Wednesday (Jan. 27) in a rematch at 7:45 at Burbank Arena.
