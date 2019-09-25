WOBURN — For the fifth time in six matches, the Reading High golf team got on a bus to play a match on somebody else’s home course.
For the fourth time in those five road trips, the Rockets brought home a victory, this time defeating Woburn, 50-22, at the Woburn Country Club on Monday.
“Playing on the road is always a challenge in this league,” said Reading coach Jeff Nelson, whose team improved to 5-1; its only loss came against Winchester at the Winchester Country Club in the season opener. “This is a tough golf course. Our guys are used to Meadow Brook (Golf Club). This is a shorter course than Meadow Brook. You don’t play as many long irons as you do at Meadow Brook.
“Playing five of the first six matches away has been a challenge,” Nelson went on. “But, I give my kids a lot of credit for hanging in there and doing what they needed to do.”
Reading won seven of its eight matches, with one halve. At No. 3, Ryan Goodwin halved with the Tanners’ Damon Monks, 4.5-4.5
Junior Anthony Picano, who has now been elevated to the No. 1 slot for Reading, had the low medal score for the Rockets, shooting an even-par 34. He won against Woburn’s No. 1 Sam Gerry, 6-3. Picano birdied the fourth, eighth and ninth holes.
“I got off to a slow start then I started making some long putts for birdies and making my shots,” Picano said. “My putting and chipping went well.”
Junior Tom Sumner won at No. 2, 6-3 against Peter Marashio. Zach Tzianabos defeated Danny McGahan, 6.5-2.5 at No. 4.
Also, Reading’s Maxx Owens posted a 7-2 victory against Jonathan Surrette. Treavor Owens won 5.5-3.5 over Colby Borselli. Chris Angelou defeated Lance Anderson, 6-3 and Nate Johnson won, 8.5-0.5 against Brady Anderson.
“We don’t have a senior in the starting lineup,” Nelson said. “The kids have made really good progress. The kids at the top of the order were at the bottom of the order last year and they’ve handled that transition smoothly.”
Nelson went on to say how his two freshmen, Maxx Owens and Nate Johnson, have fit right in playing in a tough golf league.
Reading will now play four of its remaining five regular-season matches at home beginning today at Meadow Brook against Lexington.
But, then it is a quick turnaround and on the road again at Belmont Country Club to face the Marauders on Wednesday.
“We have tough matches (Tuesday) and Wednesday against Lexington and Belmont,” Picano said. “They’re tough, but if we can win them, we can be in contention for the league title.”
Gerry, a senior, had the low score for Woburn, a 37, but the The Tanners dropped to 1-5.
“Our top two guys have experience,” said Woburn coach Brian Keeley. “The rest of them are new to the lineup. They’re making progress. That’s what it’s about, making progress every day. The young guys just need to play more golf and the more they play, the better they’ll get.”
A total of only 10 players tried out for Woburn’s golf team this fall which is a far cry from the days the Tanners were winning state titles.
Woburn is at Oakley Country Club on Monday to face Watertown in its next match.
