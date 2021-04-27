WILMINGTON — The season came to an end, Friday night and while Wilmington would have liked to have seen it go on for a few more weeks, the Winchester High football team is ready to focus on the possibilities coming this fall.
The Wildcats broke open a close game with two touchdowns, late in the second quarter, and then broke it open with three more scores in the third quarter, on their way to a 42-7 victory.
The Red & Black end the Fall 2 season with a 2-4 record, while Wilmington finishes at 4-2.
Winchester struggled offensively the last three weeks of the season, the effects of not having three fourth-year starters out of the lineup.
The Wildcats brought a three-pronged rushing attack, which helped open up the passing game for junior quarterback Pedro Germano, who went 8 of 10 for 158 yards and three first half touchdowns.
Wilmington added two rushing touchdowns on its first two drives of the third quarter, putting the game completely out of reach for the Red & Black, which maintained its enthusiasm through the final play of the game.
"The kids who stuck it out were fantastic and I'm going to be sad to see some of these seniors go," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. "We've been with them a long time. They were working out with us in sixth and seventh grade."
The surprise of the early evening was the re-emergence of senior co-captain Brady Martin at quarterback. The senior co-captain had been out the past two weeks and was not expected to return this season.
Dembowski said, Wednesday night, that his team would go with a combination of freshman quarterbacks Jack Centurelli and Harry Lowenstein, due to injuries to Martin and backup Henry Kraft, who was the team's top receiver before filling in at QB.
But, after the opening kickoff by Wilmington, Friday Night, it was Martin setting up in the shotgun as the game got underway.
"He practiced on Thursday," said Dembowski, when asked about the unexpected change of plans. "It showed, as there was a lot of rust there."
Winchester looked good on its initial drive, until it came to an abrupt end on what might have been the most important play of the game.
On second down from the 22, the southpaw quarterback went up top and hit fellow senior co-captain Patrick Ross for a 28-yard reception to midfield. On the next play, Martin threw a screen pass to junior running back Derek Gianci, who picked up 17 yards and another first down at the Wildcat 33.
Two plays later, it looked like the Red & Black were going to move inside the 10 when Martin found Ross again, but as Ross was trying to pull in the over-the-shoulder catch, Wilmington safety Nate Rebinskas came away with the football as both players fell to the turf. It was a terrible turn of events for Winchester as the Wildcats took over at their own four.
"It went off of Patty's fingers and the kid took it away from him," said Dembowski. "From what we could tell from over here (left sideline)."
Wilmington took full advantage and embarked on an eight-play, 96-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead. A 25-yard run on first down by Steve Smolinsky set the tone, and a 14-yard run by running back Marcello Misuraca gave the Wildcats a first down near midfield.
A holding penalty was a temporary setback for Wilmington, but Smolinsky more than made up for it with a 36-yard carry down to the Winchester 28. Three plays later, Germano hit Misuraca with his first pass, in the right flat, and Misuraca scored from 14 yards out. Smolinsky converted on the first of five successful extra point tries (Jared Bishop kicked the sixth).
Winchester's next two drives started with nice runs from Gianci (15-91) for 11 and 29 yards. But, the drives stalled afterwards, the first one ending in a Martin pooch punt that was blocked, and the second with another interception by Rebinskas at the Wilmington 46.
Smolinsky (14-119) got the second quarter drive going with an 18-yard run to the Winchester 36, but for the second drive in a row, the Red & Black defense held up, stopping the drive on tackles by linebackers Gianci, Jack Menninger and Thomas Centurelli.
Wilmington's next possession produced a 70-yard touchdown drive on just four plays, the big one a 48-yard touchdown reception by Smolinsky. The senior took a swing pass and twice appeared to be stopped, only to breakaway and go for the end zone and a 14-0 lead with 3:52 left before halftime.
Winchester tried to strike back quickly, but the plan backfired when Martin went up top for a third time, this time Rebinskas was waiting and he came down with his third interception of the half at the Wildcat 30.
That turned into another 70-yard drive, this one in six plays. The key play was Germano finding his brother, wide receiver John Germano, down the left sideline for a 40-yard gain to the Red & Black 21. The scoring drive was completed with 1:42 left when Germano rolled to his right and found his brother in the end zone for a 6-yard strike and a 21-0 halftime lead.
It did not get any better for Winchester in the second half. In fact, it got worse. Wilmington scored on its first two drives, culminating with touchdown runs by Misuraca and Smolinsky to increase the lead to 35-0.
The Wildcats got their last touchdown on a 45-yard fumble return as Smolinsky scooped up a loose ball and scored his third touchdown of the game.
"The way the year went, it was a struggle once we got the injuries," said Dembowski. "Then it was hard to practice the way we like to practice."
The Red & Black scored their points on the final play of the game when, on fourth down, freshman quarterback Harry Lowenstein hit senior wide receiver Camilo Vozzella on a quick slant from three yards out. Mario Caloiero converted the extra point for the 42-7 final.
"I talked to the seniors and I talked to the other kids on the sideline," said Dembowski. "I told them when you come back in August, it's a whole different deal. If they are prepared to work, that's great. If not..."
Dembowski and his staff want a team with a new attitude, which will likely come as players fill in the holes vacated by this year's departing seniors.
"I only want the kids who will come in and work, that's what we are looking for" said Dembowski. "We have to get in the weight room, you have to do all the things in the summertime we have done in the past, and figure it out."
