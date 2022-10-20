READING — In an epic battle, the Reading High girls volleyball team fell short to a Woburn team that continues to dominate.
The Tanners beat the Lady Rockets 3-1 Wednesday night in an exciting competitive match on a night where Reading’s seven seniors were honored before the game.
Every set was anyone’s game and both teams left it all on the floor in this one.
In a tight first set, Woburn (13-4) came out on top with a 25-20 win. Reading got off to a roaring start in set two and fought all the way until the end winning 25-20 to even the match.
The Tanners took the third set in a back and forth battle, 25-21. Reading had a lead late in the fourth set, but the Tanners prevailed in the end coming all the way back to tie it at 24 and eventually win 27-25.
“Reading played an awesome game,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “It was super competitive and really anyone’s game. We had some swings come back, particularly by Sophia (Furxhi) that we never see come back. Reading would dig it, hit it back and we had to figure out what else to do. We had to work for it.
“We helped them by serving out and they helped us by hitting out. It was a mixture of great play and a little bit of sloppiness, but we got it done in the end,” he concluded.
Reading played one of its best games and coach Michelle Hopkinson couldn’t be more proud of her team leaving it all on the court.
“It was an exciting game,” said Hopkinson. “We wanted this one bad and everyone truly played their hearts out tonight. They did everything they were supposed to, but Woburn just executed really well. I thought we played great, but Woburn had some strong blocking that we had to adjust to and I thought we did a good job with that throughout the game. It was a hard loss for us. It was senior night and kids really wanted to just leave it all out there on the court.”
In the first set the two teams were going point for point.
With the score 11-10 in favor of Woburn, the Tanners then went on their first run of the game taking five of six to break away a bit. Senior Katie Concannon earned two aces, while Hannah Nowell and Meghan Qualey laid down the kills to put Woburn up 16-11.
Reading fought back with a strong serve run by senior Tilda Oberg to come within two of the Tanners.
With Woburn clinging to a 22-20 lead, a block by Qualey and an ace by senior Brianna Liu sealed the 25-20 win for the Tanners.
The Lady Rockets came out hot in the second set. They started the set off taking a 3-0 lead with back-to-back aces by Evie Taylor.
Woburn then got two back, but following that Reading went on its first big run earning seven consecutive points. Junior Ella Robinson led the way with her excellent serving and Abby Farrell added a kill and a block to put Reading up 10-2.
Woburn matched it right back as it scored the next seven straight with Nowell serving where she earned two aces and pulled the Tanner within one.
Later in the set with Reading leading 15-12, the Lady Rockets went on another mini run scoring five straight to make it a 20-12 game. Junior McKenna Varney added a kill, while Bella McGonagle earned five service points.
Woburn hung with them until the end, but Reading won 25-20 to even the match at one set a piece.
Set three was just as close as the two battled point for point until they were locked at 15-15 tie. That is when Woburn pulled ahead for the first time in the set, taking four of five where Qualey continued her strong blocking game.
Reading then came within one point again after an ace and a kill by McGonagle, but a strong service run by Woburn’s Sophia Furxhi helped the Tanners win, 25-21.
The fourth set was as close as it could be as Reading was doing everything it could to force a fifth set.
The set was tied 13 times. Reading kept chipping away and eventually got a two-point lead on the Tanners, but that was quickly diminished.
With Farrell serving, the Lady Rockets took a 24-22 lead needing just one point to win, but the Tanners had other ideas.
Reading had an unforced error to make it 24-23 and then a loud kill by Furxhi tied the game at 24. A service error by Woburn gave Reading the 25-24 lead but the Tanners scored the final three points to win it 27-25.
“At the end of the day we got it done,” said Roy. “The last couple of games have been tough, so it is nice to get another win. We survived and now it is on to the next one.”
“We still have a lot to work on with four games left,” said Hopkinson. “We have Belmont on Friday so we need to take what we did well and execute it there. We have to keep plugging away and finish out the season strong.
Reading (6-8) will play at Belmont (8-8) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Woburn will host Lexington (8-7) Friday also at 5:30.
