READING — It’s another week and another way to get it done.
The Reading High football team took the first step in its defense of the Middlesex League Liberty Division title with a 35-7 win against Belmont on Friday at Hollingsworth Field.
Reading (4-0, 1-0 ML) scored the first 29 points before the Marauders got on the board with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Jayden Arno’s 19-yard pass to Chris Cogliano was the first time anyone had scored against the Rockets since the third quarter of their game on Sept. 16 at Barnstable.
“We started fast and that was important,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “We went sideways at times with penalties and the like. I’m proud of the outcome, but we have some work to do.”
The Rockets scored on their first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
On the opening drive, James Murphy finished the 10-play, 81-yard series with his first of three touchdown passes, connecting with Alex DiNapoli from the eight. DiNapoli, who caught two catches for 18 yards and two touchdowns, was returning to the lineup after missing the previous week’s game against Danvers due to injury.
“He had a great game on both sides of the ball,” Fiore said. “We’re glad to have him back.”
Alvin Day, who finished the game with 100 yards on 13 attempts, carried the ball all three times on the next scoring drive. After Andrew Jackvony returned Asa Rosenmeier’s punt 22 yards to the Marauders’ 25, Day pounded the ball up the middle for gains of two, 16 and finally seven yards for his first of two rushing touchdowns. He also caught a 16-yard pass from Murphy with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter for the Rockets’ final touchdown.
“They gave us a light box, so we ran it,” Fiore said. “We made some changes at the half and threw it more.”
Day’s second touchdown, on the first play of the second quarter, came on a one-yard plunge through the middle of the line.
The Marauders made it to the Reading 31 on the previous series before Carter Lerned sacked Arno on fourth down and 7, giving Reading the ball at its own 39. On the third play of the series, Murphy (13 for 16, 190 yards) completed a 61-yard pass play to Ryan Strout, who went out of bounds at the Belmont eight. Day scored four plays after that.
With 42 seconds left in the half, Murphy threw to DiNapoli for his second touchdown on a 19-yard run. After making the catch, DiNapoli broke two tackles on his way to the end zone. On the conversion, Murphy threw to Strout, making it 29-0 at halftime.
Belmont (1-3, 0-1) took advantage of a Reading fumble to set up its first and only touchdown. Adrien Gurung recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchback after Murphy completed a pass to Strout.
Starting at their own 20, the Marauders had gains of 11 and 33 yards on back-to-back plays, passes from Arno to Myles Torres and Cogliano to move the ball to the Reading 20. Two plays later, Arno connected with Cogliano after rolling out to the left and finding him near the sideline in the end zone. Rosenmeier’s kick cut Reading’s lead to 29-7.
The Marauders also threatened early in the second quarter, making it to the Reading 10, but turned it over on downs.
“That’s a great team and has some great players,” said Belmont coach Brian McCray. “We’re still in the process of building our program and we’re working to get to where they are. We made some stops on defense, We got some turnovers. We scored a touchdown , but that’s a great football team.”
After Belmont’s touchdown, Reading responded immediately, driving from its own 45 on six plays. Murphy threw to Strout for a 28-yard gain to the Belmont 18 on the third play of the series. Two plays later. Murphy threw a screen to Day, who carried the ball into the end zone.
