WOBURN — The Woburn High softball hung on to win a tight one against a gritty Winchester squad.
The Tanners defeated the Red & Black, 8-7, Wednesday afternoon in a comeback win at a chilly Library Park.
Down 4-2 heading into the fifth inning, Woburn put together a five-run inning and took the lead on a two-run triple from junior Brianna D’Arrigo.
Winchester didn’t go away quietly as it put up a fight to the end getting three runs in the top of the seventh and left the tying run on third base to end the game.
Despite the score, Woburn pitcher Morgan Barmash pitched a solid game striking out 15 while allowing three earned runs on seven hits.
“It was an ugly win,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “You have to give credit to Winchester. They made every play defensively and they hit well. They are a well-coached team and kept us off balance a lot of the game.
“But, we did just enough to get by. It wasn’t one of our best games by any means and we are lucky we got out of here with a win today.”
Sigsbury was proud of the girls that stepped up and had big hits but know they still have things to clean up.
“Morgan (Barmash) had a great day at the plate going 3-for-4 as did Riley (Trask) from the lead-off spot with three hits and of course Brianna (D’Arrigo) who had the big two out triple in the fifth which was huge for us,” said Sigsbury. “We have off the rest of the week from games and we will get back into it next week. It gives us plenty of time to practice the next few days and clean up those things. We want to be ready when we get back at it against Arlington on Monday.”
In the top half of the first inning, Winchester jumped out in front 1-0 on an RBI single by Campbell Henning.
Woburn came up in the bottom half of the first and quickly tied the game. Trask led off the inning with a triple to left center and came in to score on a passed ball to tie the game at 1-1.
Next batter Avery Simpson drew a walk and was brought home on an RBI double by Barmash to put the Tanners up 2-1.
Winchester pitcher Chloe Goldberg got out of the inning with no further damage allowed. Both teams were quiet in the second as both Barmash and Goldberg retired the side in order.
In the top of the third Julia Legere reached base on an error and Gabrielle Kaduson took full advantage, hitting a home run to center to put the Red & Black up 3-2.
The Tanners had a quiet bottom of the third unable to score and then Winchester added a run to its lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Penelope Gobes scoring Ava Lawler who had tripled to start the inning.
Barmash re-grouped after that and struck out the side in impressive fashion, keeping her team in the game.
Woburn did get one run back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Trask.
Barmash looked solid in the top of the fifth striking out the side once again keeping Woburn within arm’s reach.
In the bottom of the fifth, Barmash led off the inning with a single and Erin Govostes followed that up with a walk. Goldberg got the next two outs on a fly out and a fielder’s choice and that is when D’Arrigo delivered in a big way with a two-run triple to put Woburn up 5-4. She later came around to score on a passed ball.
Woburn added two more later in the inning on an error and another run scoring hit by Trask to open up an 8-4 lead.
The score remained the same heading into the bottom of the seventh when the Red & Black made it interesting.
After two errors to start the inning and one of coming into score, Kaduson lined a single up the middle and Henning hit a gap shot triple to score two runs to bring Winchester within one.
Henning was the tying run on third with two outs but Barmash got Lawler to strikeout to end the game and give Woburn the tight 8-7 win.
Woburn (6-1) will be back yet again at Library Park on Monday to host Arlington (5-1) at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.