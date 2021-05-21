READING — A combined no-hitter and an offensive explosion led the Reading High softball team to earn its first win of the season.
Reading defeated Belmont, 18-0, Tuesday afternoon in five innings at the RMHS softball field where the Lady Rockets had it working on all cylinders.
Reading pitchers Grace Weston and Brooke Naczas combined to no-hit the Marauders over five innings in impressive fashion. Weston pitched the first three innings striking out six and only allowing one base runner. Naczas came in for the final two innings and sealed the win for Reading.
Not only was the pitching outstanding, but Reading had the bats going as well.
Leading the way for Reading was senior captain Alexis Burnham who went 3-for-4 with three triples and three RBIs. Also having two-hit games were Caroline Higgins, Sally Cashin and Jackie Malley.
“I think mentally we are in it a little more than we had been,” said Reading coach Jill McElroy. “The hitting was there and we just needed to do what we needed to do today.”
McElroy was pleased at the contributions up and down the lineup and was happy to get everybody a chance to play in the game.
“I think everyone contributed in some way,” said McElroy. “We pretty much got everyone into the game, so it was a good first win for us. We are back at it against them on Saturday.”
Weston started in the game in dominant fashion getting the Marauders in order in the top of the first with two strikeouts.
Reading came up in the bottom half of the inning and wasted no time getting the bats going.
Malley had an RBI triple in the first and would also later score on a groundout by Higgins giving Reading a 3-0 lead after one.
In the bottom of the second, Reading continued to jump all over Belmont pitcher Ellie Espelin. It sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on five hits to blow the game wide open.
Megan Wilkes started the inning off with a walk and Martel followed up with a single to center putting two runners on for Cashin. Cashin delivered with a two-run double to left to up Reading’s lead to 5-0.
Also earning RBI hits in the inning were Burnham with an RBI triple, Higgins with an RBI double and Taylor Holmes with an RBI single, putting the Lady Rockets in command 10-0 after two innings.
Weston allowed her first base runner in the top of the third on a hit-by-pitch but continued to pitch well earning herself two more strikeouts.
Reading scored three more runs in the bottom of the third highlighted by another run-scoring triple by Burnham to up the Lady Rocket’s lead to 13-0.
Naczas came in to pitch the fourth for Reading and got a key double play after allowing a lead-off walk to keep the no-hitter in tack.
The Lady Rockets would add five more runs in the bottom half of the inning. Burnham hit her third RBI triple of the day, while both Higgins and Wilkes added RBI hits.
Naczas finished off the top of the fifth getting final batter Grace Rocca to fly out to center giving Reading their first victory of the season.
Reading (1-4) and Belmont will meet again Saturday morning at 9 am at Concord Ave Field in Belmont.
