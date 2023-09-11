READING — After 48 minutes, less than a yard was all that separated the Reading High football team from victory in its season opener.
Melrose stopped the Rockets’ two-point conversion attempt at the end of regulation to hang on for a 21-20 victory on Friday at Hollingsworth Field.
On the game’s final play from scrimmage Reading junior quarterback Jack Murphy found sophomore receiver Brady Comenos in the back left corner of the end zone. Closely guarded by several Red Hawk defenders, Comenos came down with the ball inbounds for the 38-yard touchdown with no time on the clock, pulling Reading within a point, 21-20.
Jake Palm came out to kick an extra point that would have tied the score and sent the game into overtime. After Melrose jumped offside, Reading decided to go for two points and the win.
J’Von Burcy, who scored Reading’s first two touchdowns, barged up the middle. Melrose’s Samuel Madden made the stop with Burcy just short of the goal line, preserving the Red Hawks’ victory.
“We played to win the game,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “The game was decided on the last play of regulation and hats off to Melrose, they made one more play than we did.”
Reading began the final drive with 28 seconds remaining and no timeouts at its own 35 after a Melrose punt. After Murphy carried for three yards on the first play, he connected with Comenos (four catches, 106 yards) for a 26-yard gain. Comenos got out of bounds at the Melrose 38, stopping the clock with five seconds left in regulation, setting up the touchdown pass.
Jack Murphy, the brother of James Murphy (now at Brown), the school’s all-time record holder in every passing category, was making his first varsity start. He completed 10 of 17 passes for 171 yards. He also rushed for 42 yards on 13 carries.
Melrose scored on its first two possessions of the game for an early 14-0 lead. While the Rockets drove into Melrose territory on each of their first two series, they punted each time. Melrose quarterback Connor Brophy (16 carries, 128 yards) scored the first two touchdowns. The first was on a 19-yard draw with 4:47 left in the first quarter.
Palm ended Reading’s second series with a 40-yard punt down to the Melrose six. Brophy finished the drive with a three-yard plunge up the middle with 7:24 left in the second quarter. His second of three successful PATs made it 14-0.
Brophy kept the drive going with gains of 22 and 27 yards during the series and Madden moved the ball into Reading territory with a 22-yard gain through the left side of the line to the 48.
On its third possession of the game, Reading got on the scoreboard. Burcy (11-76) drove into the end zone from the two with 3:57 left in the half. Palm followed with his first of two successful kicks to make it 14-7. The Rockets made first downs on each of the first three plays of the six-play drive. Burcy began the series with gains of 14 and 13 yards. Andrew Jackvony made it first and goal at the seven with a 33-yard carry up the middle on the third play of the drive. Burcy scored on third and goal from the two.
After Reading forced the Red Hawks to punt from their own 23 on the opening series of the second half, Reading tied the score on its first possession of the third quarter. Murphy gained eight yards on a keeper to start the series.
On the next play, he found Jackvony for a 41-yard gain, giving Reading first and goal at the four. Two plays later, Burcy scored on a four-yard gain. Palm’s kick tied the score with 7:31 remaining in the third.
The Red Hawks regained the lead on their next possession. At the end of a nine-play, 59-yard drive. Madden carried the ball around the left side for a seven-yard touchdown run with 2:57 left in the third.
The Rockets had a chance to score with an 11-play drive that made it down to the Melrose two. Reading took over at its own 32 after Mark Tango stopped Brophy short of a first down on fourth and four.
Murphy completed first-down passes of 10 and 18 yards to Zach Labriola and Palm. After making it to the two on fourth and goal, Murphy’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete with 3:44 left in the game.
“I’m proud of the way we fought,” Fiore said. “We’ll be back at it (Saturday). We made some progress but we still have to fix some things.”
Reading travels to Dorchester on Thursday for non-league game against Boston College at High (7 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.