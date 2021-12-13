WOBURN — Like all high school winter sports teams, the Woburn High girls' basketball team is eager to return to a normal regular season.
Before the pandemic right after the conclusion of their 2019-20 season, the Tanners had at least a share in six of the previous seven Middlesex League Liberty Division titles and were regulars in making meaningful runs into the MIAA Div. 1 North tourney.
Woburn coach Steve Sullivan is now in his 13th year (205-52 career record) leading the girls program. His teams have reached the tournament every season except last year where there was no MIAA tournaments.
In 2020, Woburn lost a thriller to Cambridge Rindge & Latin in the North semifinals. Two years later, the Tanners still have two starters from that squad, as well as the first two players off the bench, so there is little doubt they are in position to make noise again in 2021-22.
Leading Woburn on the court this year are senior captains Jenna Taylor, Carley Dangora and twin sister Casey Dangora. Taylor and Casey Dangora are forwards and Carley Dangora is the starting point guard.
"Our three captains are doing a great job," said Sullivan. "They give us great leadership, they get all the girls working hard and give great guidance to our younger players."
Filling out the starting lineup is junior guard Cyndea Labissiere and junior forward Meghan Qualey.
While making the starting lineup is always special, one of Woburn's trademarks is its ability to go to the bench early and often, constantly cycling in fresh players while employing its full court, high-pressure defense.
"We like to run, play defense, get up front and pressure people," said Sullivan. "We want to play an extremely fast game. We have a lot of athletes who can play this uptempo style of basketball."
The candidates who will be seeing action off the bench include senior forward Nicole McNaughton. junior guard/forward Amber Hayden and junior guards Hannah Surrette and Markey Gibbons.
Looking to earn minutes off the bench are the newer players, who have already been working hard in practice and in the scrimmages.
They include junior Samantha Sherburne, sophomore Riley Morgan, and freshmen McKenna Morrison, Shannon McCarthy and Jayelyn Cunniff.
While cracking the starting lineup will be difficult this particular year, earning playing time is always on the table, and the players get after it in practice.
"The girls are competing for minutes every day in practice," said Sullivan. "Who starts the game, who comes into the game, and who finishes the game will be determined in practice. Maybe there will be different players in the starting lineup, and maybe the starting lineup will stay the same, but it is all determined in practice."
Sullivan thinks the league will be tougher than ever, both in Liberty and Freedom, and he can see as many as nine of the 12 teams making the tournament under the new state-wide power rating criteria.
"The Middlesex League is very good and this year it is once again going to be solid," he said. "Every game is going to be a battle. Every game you have to be ready with your best effort, and you have to be ready for the other team's best effort."
The best sources of offense should be Taylor in the paint, Labissiere on the fast break and driving to the basket, while Carley Dangora is a good 3-point shooter and distributor of the ball.
"I'm really looking forward to it," said Sullivan. "We had three great scrimmages and we're really looking forward to playing in front of our fans. I hope the whole student body comes out for the games."
Woburn opens its season, Tuesday evening (5:30 p.m.) at Torrice Gym, when it hosts the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader with Reading. A good test for both teams.
