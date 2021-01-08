WOBURN — The Arlington High girls’ basketball team has been knocking on the door among the Middlesex League Liberty Division elite the past couple seasons. Now that the talented and experienced core group are finally seniors, their time may come this winter.
Woburn just needs a little tweaking in its offense following the graduation of its senior co-captains, and that left the door open for Arlington to use its cohesiveness to take a 43-34 victory from the defending champs, Saturday afternoon at Torrice Gym.
Both teams played well, overall, but the Tanners were unable to finish several of their chances around the basket, while Arlington rode the 3-point shooting of senior Clare Flanagan, who sank six treys for a game-high (by a lot) 18 points.
“Arlington played extremely well and you need to give them a lot of credit,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “It was a lot of fun to be able to get out there on the court and compete, but there are a lot of areas we need to continue to improve on if we want to have success and win basketball games against good teams.”
Woburn is adjusting its game to the special rules this season, and that meant an almost all-new starting lineup. The players worked well together, played well on defense and got to their spots on offense, but the ball frequently refused to go in the basket for them.
“We need to take care of the basketball and limit our turnovers and make a few more shots,” said Sullivan. “We got some good looks, but we rushed those shots a little bit and need to make a few more of those opportunities.”
The Spy Ponders moved out to a 4-0 lead until Casey Dangora came off the bench to hit a three-pointer and another shot to give the Tanners a 5-4 lead. Cyndea Labissiere’s first basket gave Woburn a 7-6 lead before Clare Ewen gave Arlington an 8-7 lead after one with a pair of free throws.
It was 11-7, early in the second quarter, when the Tanners went on a 7-0 run to take a 14-11 lead. Jenna Taylor (9 points) had two baskets during the run Labissiere had the other three on a layup and a free throw.
That was when Flanagan hit the first of her six threes, tying the game at 14-14 and turning the momentum around in favor of Arlington. Flanagan hit another trey the next time down the court, and then point guard Ava Connolly hit a pair of mid-range jumpers to suddenly put the Spy Ponders in front by seven, 21-14.
Woburn countered with baskets from Grace Sgroi and Bella Sgroi to get right back into it, and another Labissiere (9) basket got it back to a one-point game at the half, 21-20.
Flanagan sandwiched two more threes around a Jenna Taylor basket to give Arlington a little breathing room, and then a 6-0 run at the end of the third gave the Spy Ponders a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth.
“Arlington also did a great job of winning the battle on the glass and continually beat us to the 50-50 loose balls,” said Sullivan. “Arlington shot the ball pretty well from the outside.”
Carley Dangora got the fourth off to a promising start with only Woburn’s second trey of the contest, but the teams basically traded points the rest of the way, leaving the Tanners on the wrong end of the 43-34 final.
“We have a lot of girls who are taking on different roles this year with more responsibility than in past years with the graduation of some key seniors,” said Sullivan. “But that is something that happens every year and the quicker we adapt and embrace those greater responsibilities on the court the better we will be.”
Woburn and Arlington meet again on Saturday (noon) when the rematch occurs at Tozlowski Gym at Arlington High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.