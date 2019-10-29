BELMONT — Defying all the doubters, the Woburn High girls’ soccer team spoiled Belmont’s Senior Night with a 2-1 triumph, Saturday night at Harris Field.
It was only the third victory of the season over a Middlesex League Liberty Division team, but it was all that was needed for them to qualify for the MIAA Div. 2 North tournament with a 9-9 overall record, 7-9 in the league.
Woburn took a 1-0 lead in the first half, which stood up until the Lady Marauders tied it at 1-1 with about 15 minutes left in the contest. The Tanners got a go-ahead goal from Bella Sgroi with eight minutes left, and goalie Emma Patrissi made a few clutch saves to make that goal stand up to the end.
“I am so, so happy for them, and so proud of them,” said Woburn coach Jenna Fralick, also the team’s greatest advocate. “All year long we were hearing, ‘Oh you’re so young, you lost a lot of seniors, maybe it’s a rebuilding year for you.’ I was adamant about it every single day, and I told them at halftime, ‘I got upset with you guys because you deserve so much more, and I want you guys to win these games because you deserve it.’”
The Tanners came into the game with only a 2-7 record against the squads in their brutally tough division, with the other two coming against Reading. Woburn’s co-captains, the only two seniors on the team, felt a sense of urgency when they stepped off the bus on Concord Ave., Saturday evening.
“We needed to because it was win or go home,” said midfielder Ashlyn Pacheco, on whether they believed they could pull off the upset. “They are a good team.”
“We knew it was going to be a battle, for sure, especially on their Senior Night,” said Caroline (Cara) Surrette, a central defender.
Freshman Cyndea Labissiere, the team’s star of the future, got the first goal, at 18:28 of the first half. Labisserie ran onto a lead pass from Pacheco down the left side. Labisserie had a clean look and put it past Belmont first half goalie Abby Morin.
The Lady Marauders had two golden chances to tie the game before the halftime break. Striker Kyra (KiKi) Christofori had a clean breakaway but Patrissi came off her line just enough to cut down the angle and she made the save.
With 10 minutes to go before halftime, striker Jenna Thomas got a good look from 20 yards out on the right side, but her shot went over the right side of the net.
The Tanners thought for sure they had a 2-0 lead, early in the second half, when Bella Sgroi hit a beautiful shot from about 30 yards out on the right side. The ball went towards the far post but appeared to go in off the inside of the left post. Optical illusion, as it turns out, as the ball apparently bounced near the goal line but never went over before second half goalie Brigette Martin came up with it.
A couple minutes later, Pacheco had a shot from in front that went just past the outside of the right post.
The Lady Marauders took over for the next segment of the game, constantly putting pressure on the Tanners. Christofori had another breakaway, and this time her left-footed finish rolled just wide of the right post. Striker Nina Minicozzi had an open shot in the right side of the box, but put it over the net.
Minicozzi finally tied it up with 14:31 on a left-footed shot from the right side, after getting a pass from Marina Karalis.
“We were fighting for our (tournament) lives here, it was 80 minutes where we can win or go home crying,” said Woburn coach Jenna Fralick. “I told them the other day, no matter what, I love you guys, we have great captains, we have great junior leadership, we have talented players, there’s no reason we can’t be a tournament team.”
Woburn brought that spirit to the last 14 minutes of the contest, and the Tanners went ahead again about halfway through that span. Grace Sgroi crossed the ball from the left corner and twin sister Bella headed it into the right side of the net to put Woburn back on top, 2-1.
The Tanners came close to adding an insurance goal, a couple minutes later, when Mackenzie Russo carried the ball in towards the right goal post, sending a pass across the crease as Martin committed to her shooting. Grace Sgroi had a chance to poke it in, but couldn’t settle the ball quick enough - while battling a defender - before Martin recovered and got to the loose ball.
The last five minutes saw the Lady Marauders get several chances at the equalizer, only to be denied three times by Patrissi while a couple other good chances went over the crossbar.
The Tanners erupted with joy as the final whistle sounded.
“We did it with a lot of hard work,” said Surrette, who was in the middle of the final defensive stand. “I definitely felt like, in this game, we were more patient with our play. We were looking for each other’s feet, not just kicking it.”
“Emma really stepped up in net today, especially in those last few minutes,” said Pacheco. “She made a lot of great saves for us.”
This was an accomplishment that was about a month in the making, after Woburn hovered around .500 at the midpoint of the season. The Tanners rallied around their captains in the second half of the season, rallying behind the efforts of their captains.
“I’m so happy for the two seniors because we’re 9 and 9,” said Fralick, stating the Tanners’ overall regular season record. “That’s for all the people who said we couldn’t do it, not get into the tournament, all the people who said we were a young program. I’m just super happy for them (players).”
Woburn can now await along with the Winchester girls and boys, and the Reading boys, for Thursday’s announcement of the tourney pairings.
