WOBURN — Most followers of the Middlesex League may paint the Woburn High football team with a broad brush of a big, physical team year after year that will ground and pound you to death.
While this year’s Tanners’ offensive attack likely won’t be referred to as “Air Belcher,” there are a host of talented, athletic players returning that may do more than pound you, but also run by you.
The line is still a work in progress but the players who will be handed, thrown, or have the ball kicked to them are known commodities.
Head coach Jack Belcher (36-24) is now in his seventh season and greeted 55 candidates in the top three grades when camp opened on Aug. 18. A former Boston College offensive lineman, he likes his teams to play physical and run the football first, pass second.
Running the football is in good hands with fourth-year varsity senior tailback Bryan Ferreira. The 5-8, 185-pound All-Scholastic, who was also a Middlesex League All-Confer-
ence and Liberty All-Star in 2022, had his second straight 1000-yard season with 1,713 yards rushing with a excellent 8.5 per carry average. Ferreira also scored 19 touchdowns for a Woburn team that finished 7-4.
Ferreira has 3,065 rushing yards for his career leaving his 458 yards away from breaking the career mark of the late-great Tom Hart.
Junior Ryan Lush, who has exceptional speed and will always be linked for help winning the 2021 Winchester game at Fenway Park, has been moved to split end.
With Ferreira expected to take up a bulk of the carries, Lush will be utilized wherever needed. On 45 carries last year in the backfield, Lush gained 453 yards for an average of 10.1 per carry. He also scored eight overall touchdowns.
Flanker Ryan Pacini, another co-captain, was a Middlesex League Liberty Division All-Star for his two-way play at reciever and safety. He was Woburn’s top pass catcher with 17 receptions with four for touchdowns.
At tight end will be co-captain Evan Kolodko and Jalen Merlain, a pair of seniors.
Senior Matt Sousa is expected to be the fullback along with Thomas Kineavy.
With all this returning the skill the one glaring position that does not have experience is quarterback. Three-year starter Brett Tuzzolo has graduated.
Now a week and a half into preseason and with eight days before the opener, Belcher says there are still four players in the picture to start.
Junior Caden Davis, a ML Liberty All-Star as a defensive back, was Tuzzolo’s backup a year ago but saw very little action as the veteran QB took just about every snap.
Junior Shaun Marsh and senior Haadi Bilal are in the mix along with Austin Prep transfer Dylan Sigsbury, a junior.
Sigsbury is the grandson of the late-Rocky Nelson, the long-time Woburn High football coach of 30 years (1986-2016) and the son of recently retired Woburn softball coach Courtney Nelson and Billerica head football coach Duane Sigsbury.
“All four look great, all four are great kids, all four deserve to start,” said Belcher. “Really no decision yet. They really do all look good, they really do all work hard. I wish they all could start.”
The line will be young with just junior Jayden Castriotta a returning starter. Junior Dante DellaGrotta, who saw playing time as a tight end, has been shifted to the line.
“Right now with the linemen we moving people around,” said Belcher. “We are very healthy, knock on wood. Right now it’s five juniors, five Class of ‘25 guys starting right now, but that is changing daily.”
Defensively, on paper, the Tanners stack up as a solid, veteran group.
The interior line picture is a bit more clearer than the offensive side of the ball with Sousa, a returning Liberty All-Star, and Merlain the defensive ends. DellaGrotta and Castriotta are the tackles.
The linebacking corps is always a key with a high school defense. Ferreira moves to the middle to replace Michael Doherty (now at WPI) with Kolodko and Kineavy on the outside.
Davis and Cutone were second on the team in tackles out of the secondary behind Doherty a year ago. Davis will play one corner with Lush on the other. Cutone is at safety along with Pacini.
Kicking also shapes up as a strength for the Tanners.
Cutone is back for his third year with placekicking. He booted three field goals a year ago.
Lush had a sparkling 41.9 average punting the football on 15 boots with a long of 68 yards in 2022.
Jason Potamis, who Belcher is very high on, is the long snapper.
Woburn has had a scrimmage at Danvers last Saturday and a home scrimmage with Masconomet on Thursday.
Come playoff time, Woburn has been dropped down to Division 3 which is based on male enrollment.
Woburn’s opener with Longmeadow on Friday, Sept. 8 (6 p.m.) replaces Braintree which was believed was going to be a home-and-home. Woburn went to Braintree for last year’s opener but things didn’t get worked out for this season.
Also, Bedford dropped Woburn having to play Weston in a Dual County League game, reportedly. So Woburn picked up BC High for another non-league game.
Of course, the annual “Battle of Winn Street” with Burlington is Friday, Sept. 15 and will be played at Woburn High.
