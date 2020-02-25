WESTON — The Reading High girls hockey team is moving on after an exciting team win over Wayland/Weston.
The Lady Rockets, the 19th seed, defeated the Warcats, the 14th seed, 3-0, Monday night at MacDowell Arena in the preliminary round of the MIAA Girls Division 1 tournament.
Reading took a slim 1-0 lead into the third period and senior forward Paige Murphy changed that in a hurry as she netted two huge goals late in the third for the Lady Rockets to extend their lead.
“It was a good game,” said Reading coach Alexa Hingston. “We were a little sloppy in areas, but Casey [Machera] came up big for us once again. I told them that one goal wasn’t going to beat this team and they [Wayland/Weston] never gave up. Their goalie played great and made the saves she needed to.”
Murphy’s two third-period goals changed the pace the of the game for the Lady Rockets and Hingston is proud of her confidence.
“Paige [Murphy] put in those two goals for us at the end, which was huge,” said the Reading coach. “She has been playing her best hockey of the season. When she gets confidence, there is no stopping her.”
Also key for Reading in the win was junior goalie Casey Machera. Despite only seeing 13 shots all game, she was on top of her game and made some key ones early in the third to keep her team in the lead.
The Lady Rockets were in control all game and outshot the Warcats 42-13 making Wayland/Weston goalie Deven Dacey work all game.
“I preached to them that we have got to get pucks to the net,” said Hingston. “Pucks and bodies to the net and good things will happen.”
Reading (11-7-3) will now move on to the first round where it will play the winner of the Braintree-Westford Academy game at a time and place to be determined.
Reading came out in the first period strong generating five quick shots in the first three minutes.
The pressure and presence paid off as at 5:12 of the first period, sophomore Solana O’Shea got the Lady Rockets on the board. Freshman Victoria Bean passed the puck up to Rachel Micale, who came around the back of the net, and sent a pass to O’Shea, who fired home a wrist shot to give Reading the early 1-0 advantage.
At the start of the second period, Wayland/Weston got its first power-play chance of the game and that was when Machera was tested for the first time. The Lady Rocket netminder made two great saves and Reading was able to kill off the penalty.
Reading continued to dominate in the second period getting shot after shot but Dacey came up big for the Warcats keeping them in the game.
After two periods, Reading was outshooting Wayland/Weston, 27-7, and it was only a matter of time before the Lady Rockets would score again.
Early in the third with Reading clinging to a 1-0 lead, the Warcats did not quit and that is when Machera came up huge with three outstanding saves early in the third.
At 8:33 of the third period, Murphy scored her first of the game. Sophomore Maddie Rzepka came up the left wing and passed in front to Murphy who blasted one home to give Reading the huge 2-0 advantage with under seven minutes to play.
Minutes later, Murphy came through again for the Lady Rockets.
Murphy shot the puck that Dacey made a nice save on. Senior captain Sydney Conte then scooped up the rebound and took a shot of her own that Dacey again saved. The puck came loose again and this time Murphy buried the shot to make it 3-0.
Reading held off the Warcats in the final minutes to preserve the exciting 3-0 win that moves it on to the next round of the tournament.
