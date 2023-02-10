READING — This went exactly the way one might hope a Senior Night would go.
The Reading High boys basketball team honored its seniors then went on to easily defeat Somerville, 58-40, on Thursday at Hawkes Field House.
The victory was also Reading coach Paul Morrissey’s 208th career win, placing him first all-time in program history, moving him ahead of Bill Carroll.
“I really enjoy working here a ton,” Morrissey said. “Tom (Zaya) is a great AD to work with. They’re great kids.”
Thursday was also the first time senior Jesse Doherty has been on the court in more than two weeks and probably the last time he will be on the court since he sustained a season-ending injury prior to the Rockets’ game against Winchester on Jan. 27.
Doherty, a two-time Middlesex League All-Star who will play for Salve Regina University next year, took the court for the opening tip-off. James Murphy tipped the ball to him and he dribbled it in the backcourt for a few seconds. The play was blown dead and he received a nice ovation and left the court while Luke Benson replaced him.
“The only thing Jesse is better at than basketball is being a person,” Morrissey said. “I know this is killing him, but he’s always here with a smile, on the bench encouraging everyone.”
The rest of the seniors honored were Hunter Hayes, Thomas Trahan, Nick Andreev, Aidan Bekkenhuis, James Murphy, Bryan Lynn and Benson.
“This group has worked very hard and has been a pleasure to work with,” Morrissey said.
Eleven Reading players scored against Somerville. James Murphy led the Rockets with 11 points and was the only player in double figures. SophomoreJake Palm scored seven.
Hayes, Andreev and Bekkenhuis added six each. As a team, Reading made nine 3-pointers.
“We shot the ball well tonight,” said Morrissey. ”A lot of kids scored. We’re going to have a tough game against Arlington (Friday). It was important that we got a win this week.”
The Rockets led throughout the game with a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, a 34-17 advantage at the half and a 48-28 lead at the end of the third.
Reading closed out the first half with seven straight points, back-to-back 3-pointers from Andrew Jackvony and Palm, plus a free throw from Hayes Littlefield. Bekkenhuis finished the first quarter with consecutive baskets, including a put-back as time expired.
In the third quarter, Hayes and Andreev made threes.
Somerville (5-13) outscored Reading, 12-10 in the final quarter. In the final minute of play, Lobsang Nylma made a layup and Jonathan Blandon hit a free throw, cutting Reading’s final margin of victory to 18.
Eddie Hudson-Jones and Franco DiFusco scored 15 each for the Highlanders.
With the win, the Rockets improved to 8-6 overall (7-6 ML). Reading is at Arlington tonight at 7 p.m. and then has its makeup game at Woburn on Sunday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.