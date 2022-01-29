READING — Woburn’s Brett Tuzzolo may only still be a junior but he has packed some memorable winning endings into his high school athletic career already.
On the night before Thanksgiving he threw the game-winning bomb in the final minute to rescue a win at Fenway Park over Winchester. Then this past Friday night he banked in a game-winning bomb, or in this case a 3-pointer, at the buzzer to beat Reading, 57-56.
To state it was a shame someone had to lose may be overused but there is a reason it gets overused because in a great game like this, it was a shame that Reading had to lose.
The Rockets trailed from mid-first quarter until early in the fourth. Reading went up five (50-45) but Woburn clawed its way back and took a 54-53 lead thanks to an off-balance shot-clock beating shot in the lane by Josh Freeman with :21 left.
Reading then turned in some late-game heroics as its go-to star junior Jesse Doherty got a favorable bounce on his go-ahead 3-point attempt with 6.8 to play. Doherty’s shot from the wing hit the front rim, bounced straight up and then through the net. That rarely happens on these notoriously tight rims in this barn.
Reading had a foul to waste and gave it with four seconds to go at mid-court. The Woburn play was designed to go to Joe Gattuso (22 points) but the Rockets cut it off. Tuzzolo received the pass near the middle of the floor, took one dribble left, and shot it some six-to-seven feet behind the 3-point line. The 6-3 Tuzzolo went up for the shot with Reading’s James Murphy stretching his 6-foot-5 frame at him. The shot from straight on banked home at the buzzer.
He may not have called glass but the shot called game for Woburn.
“It’s a great team, Reading; it’s a rivalry game,” said Tuzzolo. “It’s great to hit that shot, especially against Reading. We are rivals in football and it’s good to beat them twice in basketball. It’s just crazy, I can’t believe it. I just popped out and I had to shoot it and it worked out.”
The win lifted Woburn to 7-6 on the season and 6-5 in the Middlesex League. The loss crippled Reading’s tournament chances. The Rockets dipped to 5-8 overall (5-6 ML) and although not mathematically out of it by any means, a victory over Woburn would have made for an easier tournament path with some wiggle room.
“This one is hard and it will hurt,” said Reading Paul Morrissey. “One more basket (earlier) and perhaps we put it away. We had a couple of good looks.”
This was simply a great high school basketball game. Woburn’s biggest lead was 10 (27-17). Reading led early 11-8 but not again until 46-45 on its first basket of the fourth quarter.
Each team had its best players step up and got key contributions from the role players.
Reading junior point guard Tim Mulvey was deadly from three, connecting on his first three attempts and going 5 for 8 from distance overall. He led the Rockets with 20 points. Doherty was slowed by two fouls in the first half, but chipped in 17 points (11 in the second half) and was an automatic 7 for 7 from the free throw line. In fact, both teams shot it great from the charity stripe, going a combined 20 for 22.
Gattuso played his typical hard-nosed, gritty game for Woburn with 22 points, many of them on tough makes. Tuzzolo had four 3-pointers (only the winner was a bank job) to highlight his 18. Freeman and Liam Dillon had key baskets in crunch time.
“I thought we had a real good first half, holding them to 22 points,” said Woburn coach Randy Parker. “Basketball is a game of runs. (Reading has) some good players, they are coached very well. They ended up tying it up and then going up five. We had two excellent practices after Tuesday night. Our kids worked so hard, as a whole, as a team, kids stepped up. This is a good group. Brett’s shot was incredible, just incredible.”
WOBURN (57) — Tuzzolo 7 0-0 18, Freeman 3 0-1 6, Gattuso 7 7-7 22, Chiodo 3 0-0 6, Dillon 1 0-0 2, Merlain 1 1-1 3, Cafarella 0 0-0 0, Roderick 0 0-0 0, Travers 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-9 57.
READING (56) — DuRoss 2 2-2 8, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Doherty 4 7-7 17, Mulvey 6 3-3 20, Bekkenhuis 3 0-1 7, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Fox 0 0-0 0, Benson 1 0-0 2, Pettorossi 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-13 56.
WOBURN 15 14 16 12 - 57
READING 11 11 22 12 – 56
3-point FGs: W-Tuzzolo 4, Gattuso. R-Mulvey 5, Doherty 2, DuRoss 2, Bekkenhuis.
