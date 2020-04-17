WOBURN — The Woburn High girls’ soccer team is coming off a highly successful decade, one that saw the Tanners start slow and eventually reach the MIAA Div. 2 North semifinals twice in three years.
The decade began with two victories and a trip to the Div. 1 North quarterfinals, where Woburn lost to Acton-Boxborough.
The Tanners struggled the next two years, including a 2012 season where they only won two games. Woburn and Winchester moved to Div. 2 in 2013 and the Tanners have made the tournament all seven years since.
Steady upward progression in 2013 and 2014 led to a memorable 2015 season, which saw Woburn sweep the Sachems in the season series for the first time ever, and come within a point of winning its first Middlesex League title.
Arlington spoiled Woburn’s bid in the season finale, but the Tanners got their revenge in the tournament, beating the host Spy Ponders on penalty kicks to reach the semifinals for the first time ever. The first trip to Manning Field ended with a 2-0 loss to Marblehead.
Woburn had a memorable first weekend in the tournament in 2016, winning two games, including a 1-0 penalty kick upset of top seed and previously-undefeated Wilmington. The Tanners lost to Danvers in the quarterfinals.
Jenna Fralick took over as coach for Mike Higgins in 2017 and Woburn managed to have another successful tournament, again advancing to the Div. 2 North semifinals before losing to Winchester, 3-1.
The Tanners have made the tournament the past two years, but were unable to make it out of the first round.
The Woburn girls’ All-Decade (2010-19) team was compiled by Fralick, going on her fourth year as coach, and former coach Higgins, who coached the first seven years of the decade.
They agreed that “Player of the Decade” would be a split between Allison Mogauro and Katy Knight.
WOBURN HIGH GIRLS SOCCER
All-Decade Team (2010s)
Goalkeepers: Olivia Carbone, Kelsey Qualey.
Defense: Katy Knight, Allison Mogauro, Courtney Cronin, Nicole Cronin.
Midfielders: Kelsey Long, Ashlyn Pacheco, Nicole Pacheco, Erin Marshall.
Forwards: Callie Murphy, Morgan Bishop.
Players of the Decade: Knight, Mogauro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.