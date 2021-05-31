The Woburn High boys and girls outdoor track teams were made to work for their victories in this past Tuesday’s dual meet against Belmont at the Woburn High track.
With the victories, both track teams are 2-0.
Boys Meet
Woburn 72, Belmont 64 — The Tanners dominated the throws and did well enough in the sprints and distance events to prevail.
Woburn won eight events, including two sweeps and a one-two finish, to come away with a 72-64 victory over Belmont.
The Tanners swept the shot put and the javelin, and went one-two in the long jump, to earn just enough points to secure the win before the final relays, and improve their record to 2-0 this season.
“Overall I thought it was a very good day for us,” said Woburn coach Mike Fowle. “The more experienced athletes did their jobs, while some of the younger athletes stepped up in a big way. Kevin Kazadi continued to give us consistent results in winning his two throws, while Andrew Vecchia, James Carriere, Kevin Nett, Alex Tran, Travis Kanoni, Adam Murphy, and Christian Vallerand all came through with great performances. We needed those contributions to squeeze out a win against a very talented Belmont team that brought out the best in us.”
Kazadi was a double winner for Woburn as he won both the shot put (44-2½) and the discus (100-9½).
Other event winners for were Adam Murphy in the 110 high hurdles (15.7), Travis Kanoni in the 100 meters (11.7), Mali Glemaud-Thesee in the 400 (51.5), Christian Vallerand in the two mile (11:04.8), Alex Tran in the long jump (18-10), and Andrew Vecchia in the javelin (122-5).
The Marauders won eight events including both relays, and Belmont’s best performance was a one-two finish in the 400 hurdles.
Woburn will be in action next Tuesday when it hosts Winchester in a dual meet at the WMHS track (4 p.m.).
Girls Meet
Woburn 72.5, Belmont 63.5 — The Woburn High girls outdoor track team dominated the throws and distance events to help come out on top.
The Tanners won or shared first place in nine events, including two sweeps and two one-two finishes, to emerge with a 72½-63½ victory over Belmont on Tuesday to raise their record to 2-0.
And according to Keane, this is the 25th consecutive girls outdoor track dual meet win.
“We love competing against Belmont, since we always have close meets that bring out the best in each other,” said Woburn coach Chris Keane.
The Tanners swept the two mile and the discus, and went one-two in the 800 and the shot put, to earn just enough points to secure the decision before the final relays.
The Tanners were led by Inez Austin who won both the shot put (35-4 ½) and the discus (82-10). Cyndea Labissiere won the 100 hurdles (16.2) and also tied teammate Emma Patrissie for first place with two Belmont jumpers in the high jump (4-6).
Other event winners for Woburn were Julianna Scholtes in the mile (5:47.7), Grace Battista in the 400 (1:02.5), Nubia Pereira Do Carmo in the 800 (2:28.4), Olivia Poole in the two mile (12:54.3), and Friel Boudif in the javelin (84-10).
The Lady Marauders won seven events including both relays, and Belmont’s best performances were one-two finishes in the triple and long jumps.
“Inez Austin is as sure of a win as we have, and she had personal best winning throws in the shot put and discus,” said Keane. “Grace Battista, Cyndea Labissiere, Friel Boudif, and Kacy Cole all stepped up with great performances and continue to get better.
“This is the 25th consecutive girls outdoor track dual meet win, and our captains have set the tone with effort and commitment and I couldn’t ask for better leaders.”
Woburn will next be in action on Tuesday when it hosts Winchester in a dual meet at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.