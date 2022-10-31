READING — The Reading High football team made it official on Senior Night: it is the five-time Middlesex League Liberty Division champions.
The Rockets (8-0, 5-0 ML) scored three touchdowns in the first 4:17 of the third quarter to turn a 21-6 lead into a 41-6 blowout. Reading added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter in the 47-6 victory over Lexington, Friday night at Hollingsworth Field.
The Rockets will now move on to the MIAA Division 2 playoffs that begin this weekend. Reading earned the No. 6 seed in the power ratings and will host Leominster (7-1), the No. 11 seed, this Friday at 7 p.m.
Rocket senior quarterback James Murphy had a huge night, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for a fifth, as well as a two-point conversion. Wide receiver Ryan Strout caught the 100th pass of his career, and that was before he caught touchdown passes of 65 yards and 51 yards from Murphy in the third quarter.
"We just clinched the league title for the fifth year tonight," said Reading coach John Fiore, in his 19th year as head coach of the Rockets. "I think you got to take tonight to tomorrow morning and soak it in a little bit, because I think there are 10 or 11 other teams in the league who would like to swap places with us tonight, and just have one championship in a row, and we just picked up another. Five-peat."
True, Reading has gone a perfect 25-0 since last losing a Liberty Division game (at Winchester in 2017) and is 30-1 against all Middlesex League opponents since the end of the 2017 season.
After an exchange of punts, Reading had much better success moving the ball on its second drive, covering 67 yards on five plays.
Running back Alvin Day got it started with a 12-yard run, before Murphy cut loose with the beginnings of a night that would see him go 8-for-12, for 258 yards. It started with a two-yard completion, and then an incomplete pass, before he hit Jesse Doherty down the right sideline for 27 yards, and then a last-second (before he was hit) swing pass to Alex DiNapoli on the right side. DiNapoli also went down the right sideline, for 27 yards and the first touchdown of the game. Kicker Jake Palm hit the first of his three successful extra point tries for a 7-0 lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter.
Reading went back to the ground game for the third drive, which began at the 38, towards the end of the first quarter. Day picked up 12 yards on his first two carries, sandwiched around a Lexington offsides penalty. Murphy hit consecutive passes to Strout, but after a 14-yard gain on the first one, the second one was called back for an ineligible man downfield.
Facing a first and 15 from the Minuteman 36, Day carried for nine yards, followed by a 22-yard pickup for Jack Dougherty down to the 5. Dougherty tried the right side on the next play and was brought down at the 2. A face mask penalty on the play put the ball on the one, and Day took it in from there for a 13-0 lead.
Lexington switched quarterbacks to Amari Mow, a freshman, and on its next drive, Mow led the Minutemen on a six-play, 79-yard touchdown drive.
Mow, a talented runner, picked up 11 yards on the first play, and top running back Joseph Suh picked up 23 on a misdirection on the next play, to the Rocket 45. On second and nine, Mow completed his only pass attempt of the night, a short, awkward pass to Eshaan Bansal, who turned it into a 10-yard gain and a first down.
Suh picked up three yards to the 31 before Mow got loose around right end and took off on a 31-yard scamper into the end zone. The extra point was blocked and the score was now 13-6, with 5:57 left before halftime.
The ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving the Rockets possession at the 35. On the first play, Murphy looked to his right and found DiNapoli behind the Lexington secondary. The pass was on the money and resulted in a 65-yard touchdown. Murphy kept the ball on the successful two-point conversion rush, giving Reading a 21-6.
The Minutemen appeared poised to answer that touchdown on their next drive. On second and 11 from the 17, Suh went over left tackle, got loose down the right sideline, and raced 80 yards before Dougherty made a true, touchdown-saving tackle at the Reading three. The Rocket defense put up a tremendous goal-line stand, stopping Mow on four straight rushing attempts.
Starting at the three, Day had his best run of the night, going over the right side of the line for 36 yards to the 39. Murphy scrambled for 12 yards before the half ended with a rare sacking of Murphy.
Having not learned anything from the first kickoff, the Minutemen kicked the ball out of bounds again, to start the third quarter. On the first play, Murphy found Strout behind the Lexington secondary for an easy connection and another 65-yard touchdown pass. It was now 27-6 just 13 seconds into the second half.
On the first play of the next Minuteman drive, Mow dropped the shotgun snap, and Andrew Jackvony came up with the ball at the Lexington 22.
A pass interference penalty brought the ball to the 11, and three plays later, Murphy took it in from the one for a 34-6 lead.
"We started a little slow and picked it up a bit in the second quarter," said Fiore. "I really like the way we came out in the third quarter, and I'm real pleased with it."
Lexington went three and out on its next drive, and Reading had its third one-play touchdown drive of the game when it got the ball back at the Rocket 49. Murphy connected again with Strout with a short pass to the right side, and Strout did the rest, running down the right sideline and breaking a tackle along the way for his second touchdown of the game and a 41-6 lead after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was on running time, and Reading had its final possession at the start of it. Max Leone got it started with a 12-yard run, before new quarterback Jack Murphy, a sophomore, kept the ball for a 15-yard run to midfield.
Sophomore D'von Burcy gave the drive a power surge with a 23-yard rush to the Lexington 27. On third and 18, Burcy picked up 13 yards to the 22. On fourth down, Jack Murphy kept the ball and started to the right before cutting back to the middle, going 22 yards for a touchdown and a 47-6 final.
"The kids executed really well, today," said Fiore, of the aerial attack. "We got some things blocked up better in the second half, and I was really happy with how it goes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.