WINCHESTER — It was the same type of game as the first time Reading and Winchester’s boys basketball teams met.
This time, Reading prevailed, 43-42, on Tuesday at the WHS gym as Aidan Bekkenhuis made two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to win the game.
“We defended better,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “We certainly didn’t shoot better. We got inside better. We rebounded well.”
Reading improved to 11-6 (10-6 ML) and won the game without the benefit of a 3-pointer (0 for 16 from deep).
The loss was costly to Winchester (12-7, 10-6) which would have earned a share of the Middlesex League Liberty Division title with a win.
The Red & Black also did not shoot the ball well and were just 4 of 24 on 3-point field-goal attempts.
Bekkenhuis continues to play at a high level since the loss of top scorer Jesse Doherty. The senior point guard has been the team’s engine. Last night he scored 17 points with none bigger than the deciding points with 6.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter when he made a pair of free throws.
Winchester got down the court in time to get off one last shot but it fell short at the buzzer.
“Aiden did well making those free throws,” Morrissey said. “It’s not that easy.”
With 1:14 remaining Winchester took a 41-39 lead on a 3-pointer from Matt Hu (12 points). With 49 seconds left, Luke Benson made a layup to tie the score at 41.
On the next trip down the court, Bekkenhuis picked up his fourth foul of the game, putting Conor Brennan at the line, where he made one of two free throws, putting the Red & Black up 42-41 with 21 seconds left.
Reading got the ball in Bekkenhuis’ hands and his drive to the basket from the left side drew a foul sending him to the line for two shots which he then made.
Winchester led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter after Matt Hu hit a three at the buzzer.
The Red & Black held the lead through the second quarter, holding a 26-19 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the Rockets held Winchester to four points as the Rockets took a 33-30 lead after three.
“We certainly didn’t execute the way we wanted,” said Winchester coach John Fleming. “We didn’t shoot well and didn’t have the energy we needed to have. That’s on me. I didn’t have them ready to play tonight.”
Reading tied the score midway through the third when Benson made a driving layup to make it 26-26. DeMichaelis gave the lead back to Winchester on the next possession, but the Rockets scored seven straight points on a three-point play from Jake Palm, a basket from Bekkenhuis and two free throws from James Murphy (13 points) that put Reading up 33-28. Hu’s basket made it 33-30 going into the final quarter.
DeMichaelis scored five straight points to open up the fourth quarter and put the Red & Black ahead, 36-33.
Reading responded with six straight points, regaining the lead after James Murphy’s put-back with 4:35 left. Benson added another basket on the next possession to make it 39-36. Dylan Ketterer made a pair of free throws with 2:03 left, cutting Reading’s lead to 39-38 setting the stage for the final frantic moments.
Reading hopes to improve its power ranking (37th in Div. 1) by banking a few more wins in a tournament this Sunday and Monday in Sharon. The Rockets open with Walpole (8-9) on Sunday at noon. Sharon (14-3) and Ashland (1-19) are also in the tourney.
