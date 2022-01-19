WATERTOWN — The Woburn High boys' hockey team had a successful first venture playing a Middlesex League Freedom Division team to start the second half of the season.
But, the Tanners still had to fight to the end to secure a 2-1 victory over Watertown, Monday at Ryan Arena.
The win ends a four-game winless streak for the Tanners (5-3-1, 4-3-1 ML), all against ML Liberty Division teams, and sets them in a positive direction going forward.
Woburn's goals came in the first period, and were both scored by the third line, while the first line had a quiet afternoon.
The Raiders made it interesting when they scored on the first shot of the second period, but Tanner goalie Jeremy Barreto stood tall, the rest of the way, especially in a third period where Watertown put 12 shots on net.
"I think we just weren't very good today," said Woburn coach Jim Duran. "I think we thought we were much better than them coming in, and I think they got a rude awakening. Their effort was terrible."
The first Tanner goal came at 4:21 of the first period and was the first of the season for forward Jack McEleney. The freshman took a pass from Darby Ciavardone, low in the slot, with the pass coming from the right corner. McEleney found some space in the lower slot, got to where he wanted go and then beat Raider goalie Casey Williams with a wrist shot for a 1-0 lead.
The second goal came with six minutes left, and was the result of a 2-on-1. Jack McComiskey sent the puck up the left boards, and Alex Fishlin beat the Watertown defender to the puck outside the Raider blue line, creating the two on one. Fishlin skated into the zone, passed to Larry Parece, who cut back across the net, right to left, and beat Williams with a shot inside the left post.
"The third line got two goals and they played great," said Duran. "The first line was not very good today. We did a lot of individual effort today, and that's not very good."
Woburn started out the second putting good pressure on the Watertown defense, but the Raiders struck suddenly on their first scoring opportunity at 3:53.
Watertown forward Mason Andrade won the puck from a Tanner defenseman in the left corner, and sent a pass out front to a teammate who was cutting to the net, uncovered. James Erikson popped the puck over Barreto's left pad to make it 2-1, with plenty of hockey still to be played.
Woburn took the first penalty of the game a couple minutes later, helping to keep the Raiders in a positive mindset. Both teams could have used more goals in the second period, but the goalies were not having it.
Watertown really carried the play in the third period, but Barreto has played well in every game, thus far, and yesterday was no different.
"They played good." said Duran. "We let them skate through a lot of things. We had a couple of opportunities we didn't capitalize on, and they (Raiders) throw it to the net a lot and make things happen."
Duran was disappointed the Tanners did not put away earlier in the contest. Strange things can happen when you let an opponent like Watertown hang around until the latter stages of the contest.
"If we don't play our best, which is playing with some enthusiasm and playing with some grit, we are not very good," said Duran. "They play these (Freedom) teams and mentally they think they are better than them. They (Tanners) just have to look at themselves in the mirror. We got the 'W,' that's all we can say."
The Tanners got enough from what has been the backbone of their team all season thus far, Barreto and the defense, which features Mike Arsenault, Nick Leuzzi, Connor Welch and Hayden LaPrade.
"Our 'D' I thought played okay, and Jeremy has been great all year - solid," said Duran. "He made the saves he was supposed to make and we hung him out to dry a couple times."
The Tanners will need to be sharper on Saturday (noon) when they host Wilmington back at O'Brien Rink.
