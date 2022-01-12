READING — After five straight games on the road, the Reading High boys basketball team returned to the Hawkes Fieldhouse.
In their first home game in 22 days, the Rockets remained perfect at home, defeating Melrose, 57-41, on Tuesday.
“Any win is good,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey, whose team improved to 3-5 (2-0 at home, 1-5 on the road). “We’ll take them wherever we can.”
In its only other home game so far, Reading defeated Belmont on Dec. 17 in the second game of the season.
The win was also Reading’s second in Middlesex League crossover games. The Rockets are 2-0 against Freedom Division teams with victories against Burlington and Melrose. They’re 1-3 within the Liberty Division.
Reading has now won two of its last three games and returns to the road on Friday at Winchester (7 p.m.) for a Liberty Division game.
“They’re all tough,” Morrissey said. “{Winchester coach John Fleming] does a really good job.”
On Tuesday, the Rockets led for most of the game, though Melrose (3-5) held early leads of 3-0 and 5-3. After James Murphy (eight points) made a shot under the basket with 4:02 left in the first quarter to break a 5-5 tie, Reading never trailed.
Patrick DuRoss made the tying basket with 6:27 left in the first to start a run of nine straight points. Murphy followed his tie-breaking basket with a 3-pointer on the next trip down the court.
Jesse Doherty (15 points) completed the run with a 10-footer and a baseline jumper.
By the end of the opening quarter, Reading led, 14-7.
In the second quarter, Reading held the Raiders to five points and one basket, a layup by Owen Dewey with 1:31 remaining in the half. Dewey was fouled on the play and made the free throw to complete the three-point play. In the first half, Melrose made just four shots from the floor.
Reading opened the quarter with Luke Benson scoring six straight layups. Doherty scored one of his two 3-pointers at the buzzer to give Reading a 29-12 halftime edge.
Doherty’s first-half-ending 3-pointer was the last of three straight that the Rockets made in the final one minute and nine seconds of the half. Loyal Alexander started the run with 1:09 left in the half.. Tim Mulvey (12 points) made his second of four with 53 seconds left in the half before Doherty made his.
“We played better defense in the second quarter,” Morrissey said. “When Loyal Alexander made his 3-pointer, that got us going. Then Tim and Jesse followed. It was contagious.”
Max Kirby and Robert Colozzo opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers for Melrose.
After those two baskets Reading outscored the Raiders, 17-6 in the rest of the quarter. Mulvey wrapped up the quarter with 3-pointers with 39 seconds and one second left.
Doherty scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter. He made his second 3-pointer with 3:36 left in the third. That followed three of four free throws on Reading’s two previous trips down the floor. He started Reading’s second-half scoring with a put-back with six minutes left in the third.
Murphy also converted a three-point play in the third.
Eleven different players ended up scoring for Reading. Nobody scored twice for the Rockets in the final quarter. Hunter Hayes made a 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining. Carter Fox, Bryan Lin and Ian Plankey also scored in the fourth quarter.
Federico led Melrose with 11 points. Colozzo scored eight. Kirby and Dewey scored six each. The Raiders had eight players dressed for the game.
“They’re a hard-working team,” Morrissey said. “They shoot the ball well.”
