WOBURN — All things considered, the end of the season turned out to be pretty good for a young Woburn High girls' lacrosse team.
The Tanners made the state tournament with a 7-11 record, put in an improved effort against a team they had lost to, early in the season, and they were in the game until the final seconds of what will be their lone tournament appearance.
Beverly, seeded 33rd, rallied from a four-goal deficit, early in the second half, to take a three-goal lead with 6:43 left. Woburn, the 32nd seed, rallied to get it within a goal with 3:27 left, and possessed the ball for the final 1:17, but could not get the equalizer in a 12-11 final, in the MIAA Div. 1 preliminary round game, Tuesday at Woburn High.
The Tanners were led by senior Ali McEleney on offense, as she achieved season highs in assists and points with one goal and five assists. Junior goalie Amber Hayden, and her Panthers' counterpart, Abbie Kelly, were both outstanding, and they both had 13 saves.
"We got a great game in," said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher, on the tournament experience. "We faced them (Panthers) early in the season and we lost 16-9, so to come back, have a game like that, have the lead for awhile, it's great."
Beverly had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before the Tanners went on a 4-0 run to take a 5-2 lead. Riley Morgan had an unassisted goal, senior Abbie Lowry had a free position goal, and freshman Monica Galluzzo made a nice individual effort for the third goal. She intercepted a pass near midfield and made a great run through the Panther defense before applying the finishing touch.
McEleney's second assist (she assisted on the first goal for Woburn by Tegan Stone) went to a goal scored by Kayla Buback, which gave the Tanners the 5-2 lead with 2:43 left before halftime.
"They have good speed and a good trap in the middle, so we were trying to get over that," said Meagher, on what was learned from the first meeting. "We did a good job at that in the first half and that's when we first went ahead by (three) goals; with Amber's clear and the right cuts, which is something we have been working on all season."
The three-goal lead lasted only about a minute, as Kayleigh Crowell scored with 1:49 left, and Lily Shea (1-5) fed Lauren Caley for another goal, only 37 seconds later, cutting the lead to 5-4 at the halftime break.
The Tanners got off to a great start in the second half, scoring the first three goals to take a four-goal lead, 8-4, with 18:18 left. Buback scored her second goal, again from McEleney, and then Woburn got goals from Morgan and McEleney.
The pendulum swung after that, as the Panthers began winning the majority of the draws, and then cashing in on them.
Shea and Caley set each other up for goals during the 4-0 run, and Claire Brean and Crowell had the other goals as Beverly tied it up at 8-8, with 12:16 left.
"Beverly just did a fantastic job on the draw," said Meagher. "That's something we have to keep on working on, and we will keep working on."
Morgan completed her hat trick to put the Tanners back in front. But, then the Panthers went on another run, which began with three goals in 35 seconds. Crowell scored two of the goals and Shea passed to Samantha Sprissler for the other goal. When Angelina Mazzone finished off a pass from Shea with 6:43 left, Beverly had a 12-9 lead and Woburn was now in trouble.
"They (Panthers) have a great ride in the middle, and it's 4-v-1," said Meagher. "Getting over it is a challenge, and it was our biggest challenge in the second half, along with the draws. But we fought hard."
McEleney assisted on a goal by freshman Jenna Baccari, with 5:25 left, and then on Morgan's fourth goal, with 3:27 left, making it 12-11.
The Woburn defense stood up to the Panthers in the ensuing two minutes, and the Tanners got the ball back with 1:17 left, which was when Woburn took its final timeout.
The Tanners worked the ball around the net but had trouble finding a good look. Time ran out before Woburn could solve the defense.
"Of course you want to move on, but I'm glad we hung in there and made it to tournament," said Meagher. "We lost a lot of one-goal games, like we just had, but I couldn't be more proud of this team. Our three seniors stuck in there for the four years they had, through Covid, a whole year gone, then a half a year gone. They have been out of school for a month and they keep coming every day and working so hard, so I couldn't be more prouder of the three."
