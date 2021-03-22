WOBURN — In what appeared to be more of a throwback game than the first game of the COVID era both in terms of the 1:30 Saturday starting time and where the defenses dominated, it was the efficient offense of Melrose that put up two touchdowns which did in the Woburn High football team.
The Red Raiders sustained long drives on their only two first-half possessions to score twice in the second quarter. Then Melrose used its defense to come up with some big stops in the second half to preserve its lead, and come away with a 14-0 victory over Woburn, in the season opener at Woburn High on Saturday.
The Red Raiders resorted mostly on their running game, with running back Matt Hickey leading its ground game with 65 rushing yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Brendan Farrell ran for 61 yards on 12 carries and only passed nine times, but completed five of them for 107 passing yards and two touchdown strikes.
“We were able to move the ball, and I felt Matt (Hickey) ran the ball pretty well against a tough defensive line,” said Melrose coach Tim Morris. “I also felt Brendan (Farrell) didn’t throw the ball a lot but looked good when he did throw. Woburn had the ball a long time, but our defense did a good job stopping them.”
The Tanners played well defensively in the second half, while Woburn’s offense did move the ball effectively on the ground. Running back Derek Baccari led the rushing attack with 45 yards on 12 carries, but quarterback Jaden Simonds only threw three passes and had two of them picked off after both were deflected.
“We had two running backs, Jake Daniell and freshman Bryan Ferreira, that had to get ready in two days on short notice,” said Belcher. “Those two along with Derek Baccari really stepped up and helped us move the ball, while our offensive line also played hard and tough. But we just didn’t finish our drives on fourth downs.”
Woburn’s top running back Symon Sathler, a 1000-yard rusher in 2019, did not play.
After a Woburn punt, Melrose had the ball on its own 21-yard line. Then sev-eral short runs by Hickey, and two passes to Hickey for 18 yards and Liam Maher for 16 yards helped the Red Raiders march down to the Woburn 32-yard line as the first quarter ended.
On the first play of the second quarter, Fennell threw a line drive pass into double coverage, but somehow wide receiver D.J. Darwin leaped and came down with the ball at the five-yard line, and waltzed into the end zone for the score. Zach Federico kicked the extra point to give Melrose a 7-0 lead.
After being forced to punt after getting just one first down on its next possession, Woburn caught a break when Hickey tried to catch the boot but lost the handle on it. Simonds fell on the loose ball to give the Tanners the ball right back in great field position at the Melrose 33.
But after three short runs before a penalty pushed Woburn back to the 31, Simonds attempted his first pass of the game. The toss was tipped by a Melrose back and Woburn’s Danny Coveno, before falling into the hands of Melrose’s Trevor Botto lying on the turf, to give the Red Raiders the ball right back.
“On that first interception Jaden (Simonds) threw a good ball, but it got tipped, hit one of their guys, then one of our guys, and fell into the Melrose kid’s hands,” said Belcher. “That was just bad luck for us that happens sometimes.”
Now with the ball back on its own 10-yard line, several short runs by Fennell helped Melrose move to the Woburn 33-yard line. Then Fennell threw a pass over the middle which Matt Dussault caught and took it home for the score with 28 seconds left in the half. Federico’s kick gave Melrose a 14-0 lead by halftime.
“Melrose has a really good quarterback, and on both touchdowns the receivers weren’t that open but he still completed passes to them,” said Woburn head coach Jack Belcher. “We played good defense, but that’s as good a quarterback as we’ll see this season, and we just got beaten twice by a really good athlete.”
The Tanners caught another break early in the third quarter when Melrose went for it on fourth-and-three at midfield, but a pass by Fennell fell incomplete, to give Woburn the ball at the Melrose 48-yard line.
Now with a good chance to get back in the game, the Tanners moved the ball to the Melrose 36-yard line. But then bad luck struck Woburn yet again, when a pass by Simonds was deflected by Woburn’s Gavin Nigro, and right into the hands of Nigro, to give the Red Raiders the ball right back on their own 24-yard line.
“The second interception was also a tipped ball that a Melrose kid caught,” said Belcher. “Jaden (Simonds) made the right read, and made a real good throw, and it got tipped by one of our guys and the Melrose kid caught it. Again sometimes those things happen in football, and it was just bad luck for us.”
The Tanners defense managed to force Melrose to punt for the first time, and again get the ball back around midfield. Woburn then sustained a long drive that extended well into the fourth quarter, with several short runs by Baccari, Ferreira, and Daniell, to move down to the Melrose six-yard line.
But faced with a big fourth-and-one from there with still six minutes remaining, Baccardi ran the ball right into the Melrose defensive line, which stopped him just short of the first down, to end Woburn’s last really good chance to score.
The Tanners did get the ball back one more time around midfield with just under two minutes left. But the Melrose defense stopped Woburn four straight times to get the ball back on downs.
“We played well on defense, and our offense moved the ball effectively against a tough defensive line,” said Belcher. “But we didn’t catch any breaks and lost the ball twice on deflected passes, so we’ll have to learn from this and move on.”
Woburn is scheduled to next play on Saturday when it hosts Reading (1:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.