WOBURN — The Woburn High boys' hockey team just missed on what would have been its signature win of the regular season when Belmont rallied with two goals in the third period to forge a 2-2 tie, Saturday afternoon at O'Brien Rink.
The Marauders (16-1-3, 11-0-3 ML) clinched a share of their first ML title since 2003-04. The Tanners could still have some say on the Middlesex League Liberty Division title race as it will host Arlington on Wednesday. If Woburn ties or wins, Belmont wins the title outright. If the Spy Ponders win, Arlington shares the title with the Marauders.
The Tanners (8-4-4, 5-4-4) came into these final two league games looking for their first win against an ML Liberty Division opponent, and for a good part of Saturday's game, Woburn looked like it could pull it off.
Jackson Powers gave the Tanners a 1-0 lead in the first, and then he scored again, later in the second period, to give Woburn a 2-0 lead going into the third.
"There was still such a long way to go," said Tanners' coach Jim Duran, on Woburn taking a 2-0 lead in the second period. "There was still time left to go in the second period. With our team being so young, it was tough."
Woburn did survive the second period, but the Marauders, who dominated the period, continued to control play in the third period, as well.
Given a power-play opportunity in the third, Belmont took advantage to make it 2-1. The Marauders tied it at 8:47 but the Tanners did hang on through overtime, with the help of 35 total saves from goalie Jeremy Barreto, to get the point. Their division record stands at 0-4-3.
"They (Marauders) had some good chances and Jeremy came up big, and our 'D' played great tonight," said Duran. "Our team defense was good, and Belmont is a good team."
Barreto was kept busy throughout the contest, but the defense played well enough to keep the Marauder forwards from getting too close to the net and he was also getting clean looks at the incoming shots.
Powers got everyone's attention when he put the Tanners on the scoreboard. He took a pass from Hayden LaPrade and beat goalie Ryan Griffin with a shot from the left side at 4:49.
Woburn survived a Belmont power play to get through the first period.
In the second period, the Marauders picked up the pace considerably, but Woburn kept its composure and played smart, allowing the Belmont skaters room to maneuver outside, but keeping them away from Barreto.
"All four or five that played 'D' were great," said Duran. "To only give up two goals to that team is playing well. It was a physical game for them, and it was a physical game for us, and it helped us."
Powers struck again at 11:53, with assists going to Darby Ciavardone and Mikey Arsenault, for a 2-0 lead. Considering how well the Tanners had already done hanging in there against Belmont, Woburn started to believe it could make it happen.
However, a power play, early in the third period, opened the game for the Marauders. Within 10 seconds of the start of the man advantage, Belmont put four rapid fire shots on Barreto, and the fourth one found the left side of the net, with Barreto already sprawled on the ice. Matt Rowan got the goal, with assists to Shay Donahue and Joe Gaziano, to make it 2-1 at 3:02.
"We take too many stupid penalties, that's what it comes down to," said Duran. "We take dumb penalties and they score on them. It's one thing if you take a defensive penalty, but when you take them in the neutral zone it's unacceptable."
The tying goal was a beauty at 8:47. Cam Fici was open down the right wing. Peter Grace found him with a pass, and Fici fired a bullet that went in off the far left post to tie the game at 2-2.
Belmont had its chances in the last six minutes of regulation, and in the 4-on-4 five-minute overtime, but the Tanners survived it, in part with conservative play on their part, lingering in their own end and focusing on possessing the puck over attacking in the offensive zone.
"In the end they (Marauders) kept bearing down and they took the tie," said Duran. "We needed a tie to get in the tournament. We needed a point and that was the biggest thing of all. It put us in."
The game with Arlington on Wednesday (5 p.m.) will be played at O'Brien Rink, Woburn lost the first game between the teams, 4-1.
