READING — A three-goal second period powered the Woburn High girls hockey team past Reading to get back in the win column.
Woburn defeated Reading, 4-1, Wednesday night at Burbank Arena on “Pink the Rink” Cancer Awareness night.
The Tanners got two goals each from freshman Madelyn Soderquist and senior ML Pineros to earn the win over Reading. Senior goalie Alyssa Wackrow was also great in net, finishing with 16 saves.
“It was a great win,” said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. “It was good to come out that way in the second period especially. We sent the kids out in the third period and said it is 4-0, the most important number on the scoreboard is zero and work to keep it that way.
“We had a tough week last week with two overtime games and then the loss to Arlington, so it was three taxing games in a row,” Kennedy went on. “It was nice to have a regular week of practice and they looked like they were a bit more rested out there tonight.”
It was a disappointing performance for the Lady Rockets who were hoping to give Woburn more of a battle.
“We didn’t show up to play,” said Reading coach Alexa Hingston. “Simple as that. Woburn is always competitive and Steve (Kennedy) is a great coach. So, credits to them, we just didn’t come to play from the goal line out. It was a fun and exciting game with ‘Pink the Rink’ and all the fans. It doesn’t matter what the score was, I just don’t think the effort was there.”
The Tanners were carrying the play for most of the third period and finally broke through with the game's first goal late in the period.
At 10:48 of the first, Soderquist beat the Reading defense, carried the puck up and took a shot that was saved by Reading goalie Alex Herbert. The puck came loose and she buried one top shelf to put the Tanners up 1-0.
Soderquist continued her outstanding season with two more goals.
“Madelyn (Soderquist) is dynamite,” said Kennedy. “The way she cuts across the ice and then shoots it back in the direction she was just coming from is impressive. She hits her spots and even rung it off the post a couple times before we broke the game open. She is just a phenomenal player who works hard.”
With the game 1-0 in favor of Woburn heading into the second period, the Tanners changed that quickly.
At 6:51 of the second period, Ava Makinen sent a cross-ice pass to Pineros, who grabbed the puck on the fly and fired it home to make it 2-0.
Reading was pressuring a bit, but couldn’t get much going offensively as Woburn had the better chances.
Later in the period, Soderquist scored her second of the game carrying the puck up the wing and scoring in quick fashion after passes from Pineros and Ari Murgo.
The Tanners didn’t stop there as minutes later, Pineros scored her second, breaking right through the Reading defense after a nice play by Taylor Buckley to take a 4-0 advantage.
The Lady Rockets had a power play at the beginning of the third, but could not jump start the offense.
Reading finally broke through for a goal late in the third on a goal by junior Lacey Carciero, but that is all the offense they got as the Tanners cruised to their eighth win of the season.
“We have a lot of games coming up in a short amount of time,” said Hingston. “So, this is not the time to dig ourselves into a hole with our last two losses. But, the only way to go is up and we will keep working.”
Next up, Reading (6-5) will play at Belmont (6-5-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. Woburn (8-3-2) will take on Lexington (6-7-1) Saturday at home at 5 p.m.
