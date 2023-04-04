WOBURN — The Woburn High baseball team had a good season last year going 13-7 in the regular season to make the tournament.
Although the tourney was a one-and-done against Leominster, the Tanners return seven starters and could end up being even better, this time around.
Woburn will certainly be a team to deal with for the rest of the Middlesex League, headed by senior co-captains Connor Welch and Danny DeFeo.
Welch had a solid junior year at first base and was probably the Tanners' hottest hitter entering the tournament, only to have an untimely injury keep him from Woburn's first round 4-2 loss to Leominster.
Equally as unfortunate for Welch, he had a hand injury shorten his senior hockey season. Welch is almost completely recovered from that injury but will miss the first full week of the season before returning sometime next week. Welch will return to first base and perhaps be back to his role as a starting pitcher, where he went 2-1 last season, depending on how the hand feels. Welch will also be in the heart of the Tanner batting order.
DeFeo started at third base, last year, but will switch to playing second base, full-time, when he's not pitching.
"Both Danny and Connor have provided good leadership, early on, this preseason," said ninth-year Woburn coach Joe Wells (76-84).
Senior Jackson Powers has been a key part of the team, the past few seasons, and that will continue this year as he moves into the role as the team’s No. 1 pitcher. Powers, who went 3-0 on the mound in 2022, will catch when he's not pitching and can also play in the middle infield. Powers will likely bat second in the lineup.
Woburn will have an experienced and competent senior outfield, even if it is not particularly flashy. Luke Gangi takes over in center field for graduated Mike Chiodo, while Eric Paradis remains in right, and Derek Santullo takes over in left field.
Paradis will have an increased role in the pitching staff, and he and Gangi will bat either fifth or sixth in the order. Santullo will bat in the lower half of the order, but Wells says he has been hitting the ball well in the scrimmages.
Senior Jeremy Barreto will play different positions this season, catching when Powers is on the mound, and playing second when DeFeo is pitching. Barreto has also been working on his pitching and could see some innings in relief.
Sean Venezia was a regular reliever, last year, and he will be looking to expand his role this year as a senior, perhaps becoming a starter.
There are only two juniors on the roster this year, Tre Dowd and Matthew Chiodo. Dowd will be the starting first baseman the first week-plus of the regular season, and will play there when Welch pitches. Chiodo will be a part of the pitching staff and will be a pinch-runner.
"He (Chiodo) has an outstanding baseball IQ," said Wells. "He can also play multiple positions and will be in right field when Eric pitches."
Ryan Lush heads up the sophomore class. After an outstanding freshman season, he will be the starting shortstop and will bat leadoff. He and Powers are an excellent 1-2 punch at the top of the order, as both are great at getting on base and then using their speed to get around the bases.
Shaun Marsh had a good summer on the mound, and Wells has him penciled in as the Game 2 starter against Stoneham on Wednesday. The sophomore has worked extremely hard in the offseason.
Jack Lee transferred back to Woburn High from St. John's Prep, and the sophomore has already made a favorable impression with the hockey team. Lee will be the new starting third baseman, and will bat third, which hints at his ability to play this game.
Numbers coming out for baseball this year were on the low side, so sophomore Dillon Dooley, another St. John's Prep transfer, and freshman Avery Powers, will be moving up and down between varsity and junior varsity, in order to bolster the latter roster.
Dooley will help out at first base but has been impressive with the bat, so he could see some opportunities off the bench. Avery Powers will be part of the pitching staff, both starting and in relief, and can also play outfield.
"The coaching staff is extremely happy with the energy of this group," said Wells. "Senior leadership is definitely a strength of the team, and their awesome work ethic makes them a fun group to be around. It is sometimes difficult to end workouts because they want to do more and they enjoy being together."
Matt Morrison returns as first base coach, Pat Maher will handle the pitching staff, and Zack Carter will work with the outfield. Joey Motroni is the team manager and the returning junior varsity coaches are Doug Connolly and Bobby Campbell.
The season began with a 21-5 romp at Melrose on Monday. The home opener is Wednesday (4 p.m.) against the Spartans at Carroll Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.