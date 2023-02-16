WOBURN — It was Senior Night for the Winchester High girls’ hockey team, so it was only fitting that it would be the seniors, specifically the senior captains, who would help the Red & Black escape from an upset-minded Woburn squad, 4-2, last night at O’Brien Rink.
Annie Ettenhoffer’s second goal of the game snapped a 2-2 tie, in the third period, and Alexandria Dente would add a much-needed insurance tally to help Winchester secure the win. The third senior co-captain, Irene Mandile, had a pair of assists.
The Red & Black are now 9-3-1 in Middlesex League Liberty, 12-4-1 overall, and ranked sixth in the MIAA Div. 2 power rankings.
It was the second game in a row where the Tanners showed they could play with the best teams in the league, despite their youthfulness (eight eighth graders out of 16 players).
Woburn held a 1-0 lead after the first period and tied the game back up at 2-2 after Winchester had taken a 2-1 lead in the second.
The Red & Black took advantage of a power play in the third period, and then kept Woburn in check the rest of the way.
“I was saying to the kids afterward, despite the outcome, you have to appreciate a competitive game like that,” said Tanners’ coach Steve Kennedy. “It was really fast-paced, really physical, and as a hockey player, those are the kinds of games you want to play in. It was a great matchup and a great day for us, I think.”
Before the start of the action, official Boston Bruins anthem singer, Todd Angilly, was back at O’Brien Rink after singing before Monday night’s Medford-Woburn boys’ game, for the Tanners’ Senior Night. Angilly belted out the Star-Spangled Banner like only he can, and the atmosphere was electric as play got underway.
It had a particularly positive effect on the Woburn girls, as it only took 1:03 for the Tanners to get on the scoreboard.
The eighth grade line crashed the crease and Nora Kennedy put in a rebound inside the right post, with the help of line mates Savannah Powers and Kelsi Grimes.
“To come out and pop a goal early, that’s something we haven’t done a lot,” said Steve Kennedy. “It was good to see the kids get elated on the bench. It put a spring in their step.”
The whole thing seemed to put Winchester in a fog. The Red & Black had trouble connecting passes and setting up in the Woburn zone throughout the first period. The inspired Tanners, who lost Winchester, 6-0, in the first meeting, this season, were flying all over the place, beating the Red & Black to pucks and generally being disruptive.
When the period was over, Winchester only had one shot on net.
It was a different story in the second, as the Red & Black came out firing in the second period, putting five shots on Woburn goalie Cadie Pearce in the opening shift.
Winchester tied the game at 1:56 on a wrist shot by Georgia Costello. The sophomore skated from out of the left corner, and into the slot before firing the puck into the right side of the net to even the score at 1-1.
The Red & Black took a penalty, less than a minute later. Although the Tanners were unable to get any shots on goal off it, power play did slow down the Winchester momentum.
Winchester took the lead at 13:11 of the second on a redirection in front of the net. Ettenhoffer took a shot from the right point, and Pearce lost track of it as the puck fell to the ice and bounced inside the right post.
Woburn came right back to tie it, less than a minute, on a transition rush. Ella Spinazola got the pass on a 2-on-1 rush and she beat goalie Molly Hillier with a wrist shot inside the far post from the left circle, tying the score at 2-2, after two periods.
The go-ahead goal came at 4:29 of the third period while Winchester was on the power play. Ettenhoffer took the shot from the left point and it found the back of the net. Assists went to Costello and Courtney Fisher.
Two minutes later, Dente added the insurance tally, deflecting a Mandile shot past Pearce for the 4-2 final. Costello got her third point with another assist on this goal, as well.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy after they scored their second one, and tied it up again,” said Kennedy. “Going into the third period, being tied up, was a good spot for us to be in. It was tough to close it out.”
Ettenhoffer nearly got the hat trick in the latter stages of the contest, but her bid from the right point hit off the left post and went wide.
“Winchester is ranked highly in Div. 2 for a reason,” said Kennedy. “They’re physical, they’re smart, they’re really well-coached.”
The Red & Black will close out their ML Liberty schedule on Saturday (noon) when they host Watertown/Lexington back at O’Brien Rink. The Tanners will play at 2 p.m. that day against Belmont at Viglirolo Rink.
