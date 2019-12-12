BURLINGTON — With a young, largely inexperienced team that only had two seldom-used seniors, the Burlington High girls basketball team didn’t have the depth or experience to compete with the stronger teams in the Freedom Division, and finished with a disappointing 6-12 overall record.
But now there is hope that the Lady Devils, having lost just those two players to graduation, can rebound from last year’s disappointment.
With nine players back from last year’s team, including all five starters, led by junior captain Marina Callahan, a two-time league All-Star, Burlington should have the added experience to return to post-season play once again.
“We have at least six returning players who started at some point last year, and overall we have 11 talented kids that really know how to work hard,” said 10th-year Burlington coach Pam MacKay. “We have three seniors, four juniors, three sophomores, and a freshman that work really well together, and we’re stronger and more experienced and athletic than we were last year.”
MacKay is confident her squad will move the ball up the court faster and better this year, and do a better job getting everyone more involved in the inside game.
“I feel we’re going to do a much better job transitioning this year,” said MacKay. “Watching us play our first scrimmage we’re doing a much better job looking up the court and finding each other than we did last year. Also I feel the speed and balance of our game is better, since we have four kids that can handle the ball. So we’re not going to rely on just one player to do all the work like we did last year.”
The Lady Devils have three experienced players in the front court, including at power forward with the return of third-year senior captain Krista Magnarelli. A talented ball-handler, scorer, and rebounder, MacKay will rely on her more this year for inside scoring and rebounding as well as more aggressive defensive play.
“It’s been great to see Krista (Magnarelli) develop at forward over the last two years, as she’s become a much more assertive player offensively,” said MacKay. “She’s always had the fundamental skills of ball-handling and shooting, and she led our team in offensive rebounds last year.
“Offensively we’re looking to her to score and rebound, and defensively depending on the match-up, we’ll need her to provide more support for our guards with an outlet for our transition game.”
Over at small forward will likely be third-year junior Sydney Pavao, who earned the starting role two years ago as a freshman. A good outside shooter who can also move the ball inside, Pavao has not played much so far in the pre-season due to sickness, but MacKay hopes she can be ready by the season opener on Friday.
The starting forwards will be backed up once again in the front court by juniors Megan Murphy and Nataleigh Barrucci as they did last year.
The experienced front court is rounded out by the return of third-year senior captain Kelly Joyce, who returns for her second year as the starting center. A strong physical presence inside, Joyce will be relied on once again inside shooting and rebounding, and provide support defensively.
“Kelly (Joyce) is our most physical player and has led us in overall rebounds the last three years,” said MacKay. “She’s a tough kid who plays bigger than her size, and we’re looking for her offensively to get to the basket to make lay-ups. She’s smart and moves well to the open space, and she doesn’t have to be fancy with her inside game, since we just need her to be consistent.”
In the backcourt Callahan, the team’s returning two-time All-Star, give the Lady Devils plenty of experience as a third-year starter.
“Marina (Callahan) will now be our off guard but will also run the point spot at times,” said MacKay. “We hope to give her some rest moving the ball up the floor, yet we’ll be looking for her to start our offense in transition. She’s always been a good ball handler, and now I see her attacking and finishing more and moving the ball through defenders, and she’s also got a nice mid-range game.”
Last year’s starter at the off guard spot, senior Jordan Ferullo, could still be used as a point guard, although she is currently filling in at small forward while Pavao is unavailable. However, MacKay indicated that freshman newcomer Alyvia Pena has made enough of an impression to earn the starting role at point guard.
Pena comes from an athletic family, as her older brother Khyle was the starting quarterback for the Burlington football team this past fall.
With Pena starting at point guard, Ferullo will have to earn the starting role once Pavao returns.
The starting guards will be backed up by sophomores Lily Sturdevent and Brianna D’Alleva as they did last year as freshmen, and sophomore newcomer Michela Giardino.
With virtually everyone back from last year’s squad who now have added experience, MacKay feels confident the Lady Devils will move upwards in the Freedom Division standings and hopefully qualify for the state tournament once again.
Burlington starts the regular season on Friday when it hosts Wilmington at the Vanella Gym (7 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.