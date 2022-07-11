WOBURN — The Woburn 12-year-old Little League All-Stars will not know their fate in the District 13 Major Baseball tournament until after Monday's final round-robin games are played in Pool A.
But, this version of the Tanners did their part towards advancing to Wednesday's semifinals with a dramatic 2-1 walk-off victory over Acton-Boxborough, Saturday at Weafer Park.
Woburn has a bye Monday and ends round-robin play with a 2-2 record. Reading is 3-0 and has already clinched the top spot in Pool A, but three other teams are 1-2, and at least one of them will be 2-2 after Monday's action. Thus, Woburn will wait and see. Its best chance of advancing on a tiebreaker appears to be if Weston can beat Stoneham.
Woburn won the head-to-head matchup with Weston, but lost the game with Stoneham.
To get to this point was not easy. On Saturday, A-B pitcher Bryce Herrick set down the first 15 Woburn batters he faced and it appeared the run his team scored in the first inning would hold up.
In the bottom of the sixth, Herrick struck out the first batter before hitting pinch-hitter Bradley Newell with a pitch, spoiling the perfect game bid.
Starter Jack Severance re-entered for Newell as a pinch-runner, and as Herrick struck out the next batter for the second out, Severance stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Woburn was down to its last strike when Demetri Underwood lined a base hit through the second base hole to score Severance and tie the game, 1-1.
Having already lost his perfect game and no-hitter, Herrick saw the game get away when Lucas Lilley drove a pitch over the third baseman's head and down the left field line, into the corner. The ball bounced away from the left fielder as Underwood easily scored from first with the winning run.
Conor Haggerty was outstanding on the mound for Woburn, keeping the game at 1-0 until he reached his pitch limit with two outs in the top of the sixth. Ryan Forsythe came on and got the last out, and with it, the credit for the victory.
Haggerty, who hadn’t pitched since June 3, only allowed two hits, a pair of bloop singles to leadoff batter Evan Koh. Haggerty walked two and struck out 10.
Herrick was equally effective, getting help on defense from shortstop Keegan Ryan. Herrick had eight strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings pitched.
Acton-Boxborough got its run in the top of the first, sparked by Koh's leadoff single. Koh advanced to second on a passed ball, and to third on a groundout to second by Herrick. On a ball four to Jacob Poretto, the pitch went to the backstop, allowing Koh to score the game's first run.
Haggerty got his second strikeout to get away from any further damage.
Herrick and his team’s defense took over from there, setting down Woburn in order, inning after inning, through the fifth inning. Woburn did make good contact on a couple of pitches, but the ball did not leave the infield until the sixth inning, making it look like it would go quietly out of the districts.
For A-B, Koh got his second hit in the top of the third inning, with one out. He went to second on a passed ball, and to second on a ground out to the pitcher. Herrick hit a ball hard to center field, but right at outfielder, who made the routine catch.
In the top of the sixth, Koh drew a leadoff walk. He stole second base but did not advance any further. Haggerty struck out the final two batters he faced before Forsythe got the lone batter he faced on a pop out to Underwood at third base.
Herrick was in control in the bottom of the sixth until the big, two-out hit from Underwood that evened the score at 1-1 then followed by Lilley’s walk-off hit.
If Woburn does win the tiebreaker, it will play the first place team from Pool B in the District 13 semifinals, Wednesday evening at Benevento Field in North Reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.