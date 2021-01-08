WOBURN — Considering Arlington has a Super 8 championship in its recent history, an early-season sweep of the Spy Ponders could be a promising indicator of good things ahead for the Woburn High boys’ hockey team.
Jonathan Surrette had a hat trick and Michael Santullo had two goals in the Tanners' 5-2 triumph over Arlington, last night at O'Brien Rink, their second in five days.
Granted this a much younger version of the Spy Ponders, but two wins over an elite program like Arlington’s is always going to look good.
"I thought it was a good win for us," said Woburn coach Jim Duran. "Mike Santullo played a really good game and Jon Surrette got big goals at good times for us. Mike Arsenault played really good once again. He made a great play on Surrette's first goal."
Arsenault got the puck to an open Surrette on the right wing and he slipped the puck past the Arlington goalie inside the far post, about midway through the first period.
The Tanners took a 2-0 lead less than three minutes later, this time Derek Baccari made the nice play in order to set up Santullo for his first goal. Connor Welch also had an assist on the second goal, just as Brett Stone also had an assist on the first goal.
Goalie Kevin Moriarty stopped all six shots he faced in the first half, and had had 12 for the game while notching his second win. The relatively low amount of total shots is a good indicator of how well the defense played in front of him.
"Ryan came up at some big saves when he needed to," said Duran, on the Tanner defensive effort. "Nick Leuzzi played with a heavy heart today, having lost his grandfather on Monday. He played great."
Woburn was also without co-captain Lance Anderson, who was in quarantine for contact tracing. Duran said the team missed him as a player and as a leader.
The Spy Ponders cut the lead in half, early in the second stanza, as Dom Laiosa scored off a scramble in front of the net.
Surrette answered less than five minutes later while Woburn was on the power play. He and Santullo had a 2-on-1 break and he was able to apply the finishing touch for a 3-1 lead.
Santullo came up with his second goal of the game, less than two minutes later, to give the Tanners a cozy 4-1 lead.
The Spy Ponders started pulling their goalie with about six minutes left in the game, and it may have played a role in Woburn taking penalties a little over a minute apart, shortly thereafter.
Woburn killed off the first penalty, and was close to killing off the second when Jake Russell scored a power play to briefly give Arlington some hope.
Surrette ended that just 18 seconds later, coming down the left wing and roofing a wrist shot for the 5-2 final.
The Tanners could be in for an unwanted break as Reading sports is supposed to be “cancelled until futher notice.”
Woburn is to play Reading Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 18 (MLK Day).
In the meantime, practicing with a 2-0 record is easier than 0-2.
"We think Reading is going to start to practice next week," said Duran. "Maybe we can get in a game or two at the end of the week on Martin Luther King week."
If neither Reading game happens, Lexington would be Woburn's next opponent on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at O’Brien Rink.
