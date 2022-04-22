READING — The Reading High softball team continues its hot start to the season with another great showing over Lexington.
The Lady Rockets defeated Lexington, 14-2, in five innings Thursday afternoon at RMHS lighted softball field.
Reading held a slim 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth when the offense exploded for 10 runs, capped off by a Jackie Malley grand slam. Malley had a great day at the plate with two hits and 6 RBI’s and continues to be a huge threat in the lineup every time she steps up.
“It was a good win,” said Reading coach Jill McElroy. “It was a little scary at the beginning, but once we got into a groove it was better. Their pitcher’s style was a little different than what we are accustomed to seeing, so it was only a matter of time of getting our timing down and not being so anxious at the plate. We have a couple kids out right now, so we had to make some maneuvers and other kids stepped up, so that was great to see.”
Reading (5-1) will be right back at it Friday when it takes on an undefeated Arlington squad (6-0) at home at 4:15 p.m.
“Arlington is going to be a tough one,” said McElroy. “So we will see what happens.”
Reading pitcher Analise Grady had another solid outing for the Lady Rockets pitching five innings allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out eight.
Not only has Reading’s pitching been great, but the offense continues to shine as through the first six games of the season, the Lady Rockets have scored double-digit runs in four of them.
“Jackie (Malley) has been solid for us,” said McElroy. “Hopefully she stays on at the plate. She knows where she is going for college (St. Lawrence) and is in a good place just having fun up there, which is what they need to do because sometimes we tend to play a little anxious so playing loose is good. Sally (Cashin) has also been hot at the plate lately hitting the ball hard and she had two more good ones today.”
Lexington got on the board quickly in the top of the first. With a runner on second and two outs, Izzy Baron hit a home run to left putting the Minutemaids up 2-0.
Reading wasted no time responding as the first two hitters in the bottom of the first, Ava Kiley and Ella Haley, hit singles.
That brought up Malley and she delivered with a line drive double to left. Malley came all the way around on the play after a throwing error to give Reading a 3-2 lead.
The Lady Rockets added to their lead in the bottom half of the second. With two outs, Kiley walked and stole second. Next batter, Haley ripped a line drive single to left scoring Kiley to make it a 4-2 game.
Grady settled in after allowing the home run, getting Lexington in order in both the third and fourth innings in impressive fashion.
The game remained 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth when the Reading offense kicked it up into gear.
Megan Wilkes led off the inning with a solo home run to right field. With the bases loaded after two walks and a single by Grace Weston, Malley once again delivered in the clutch hitting a grand slam to left to open up a 9-2 lead.
The hitting kept on coming after that as Cashin and Cirrone each hit singles to put two more runners on. Pinch hitter Katie Hurley came up and delivered an RBI single to make it 10-2.
Reading added four more in the inning including a two-run single from Bella McGonagle to open up a 14-2 game.
Grady finished things off in the top of the fifth, thus invoking the run rule, getting the Minutemaids in in order on seven pitches to give the Lady Rockets their fifth straight win.
