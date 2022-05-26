WOBURN — The Woburn High boys' lacrosse team was not able to win, but the Tanners' put in a good effort in celebration of Senior Night, the final regular-season home game for a dozen seniors.
Belmont came up with two goals in the fourth quarter to take a 4-3 win from Woburn, Wednesday night at Woburn High.
The Marauders (10-9, 5-6 ML) clinched a tourney berth with the victory, while the Tanners fell to 4-13 (1-9 ML).
Woburn was not completely healthy but still managed to hold the lead three times before Belmont got the two unanswered goals in the fourth quarter.
Senior Mason Parziale did his part to keep the Tanners close with 13 saves, while his counterpart, sophomore Nate Moss, made nine saves.
The other seniors who were honored, along with their parents/families in the pregame ceremony were: Derek Dabrieo, Joey Felix, captain Zack Nelson, Derek Baccari, Andrew Taft, captain Ryan Connors, Paul Ryan, Mazen Fayad, captain Jack McComiskey, captain Jack MacDonald and Killian Hayes.
Moss made four saves in the first quarter to keep Woburn from building up a bigger lead. The Tanners did get on the scoreboard midway through with an unassisted goal by Jack MacDonald.
It was Parziale who saw more action in the second quarter, as Belmont poured six shots him, but he was able to make five saves.
The exception was when Mike Pomer tied the game, midway through the second, on an unassisted goal. The Tanners were able to take back their one-goal lead when junior Jackson Young finished off a nice passing combination with Joey D'Arrigo to give them a 2-1 lead at the half.
The third quarter was pretty even, with neither team really having an edge over the other. Matthew Pomer was able to tie the game up again at 2-2, at 5:42, but Woburn regained the lead for the third time, with 2:19 left in the third, on the second unassisted goal of the game by MacDonald.
Penalties began to slow the Tanners' momentum, late in the third quarter, and it carried over into the fourth. One of the side effects was Woburn's attack, which was only able to get one shot on net in the final quarter.
The Marauders tied the game with 5:15 left with Andre Yardemian scoring from Matthew Pomer. Belmont then took its first lead of the game, with 2:35 left in regulation, when Matthew Pomer finished off a pass from Quinn Leary.
The Tanners worked feverishly over the remaining time but were unable to get the equalizer before the final horn sounded.
Woburn's final week of the season got off to a tough start, as it got hammered up in Methuen, 18-0, by the Rangers, on Monday evening.
The Tanners will close out their season today (4:30 p.m.) at Middlesex League Liberty Division champion, Reading.
