WINCHESTER — The Winchester High baseball team last won the Middlesex League title in 2008 so a 7-0 start to the season, including three wins over Middlesex League Liberty Division rivals, has got the Red & Black thinking title.
The Red & Black showed why they are undefeated to this point with quality pitching and timely hitting from throughout the lineup in their 6-3 victory over Woburn Wednesday morning at Ciarcia Field.
Gus Sendlenski improved to 3-0 with four and two-thirds innings of five-hit pitching. Chris Power came on with two on and two out in the fifth and got the third out, while retiring seven of the eight batters he faced to earn his second save in two games.
The Tanners (3-5, 2-4 ML) lost their fifth game in a row, but are maintaining their positive energy.
Winchester gained the upper hand with a four-run first inning, featuring back-to-back triples by Easton Halsey and Jack Centurelli. Halsey hit his with two outs and the bases loaded, and he scored on Centurelli's triple. Halsey had a huge day, going 3-for-4 with two triples, two runs and four runs batted in. The Red & Black had five triples in all, more than half of their eight hits for the game.
"They are playing very good baseball right now," said Woburn coach Joe Wells. "Hats off to them, they did a nice job. I loved our energy, today. We came to play, no question about that."
The Tanners took an almost immediate 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Ryan Lush walked, stole second, stole third, and scored when the throw to third went into foul territory.
Sendlenski got the next two batters before Connor Welch singled. A passed ball on a third strike put runners on first and third. Jack Lee stole second to put two runners in scoring position before Sendlenski got a called third strike to get out of further trouble.
In between hitting brothers Antonio Zermani and Dante Zermani with pitches, Woburn starter Shaun Marsh got two outs on a ground out to second and a fly ball to center. Ryan Azzara kept the inning alive with a single, loading the bases, and Halsey lined a triple to deep right field to give the Red & Black a 3-0 lead. Centurelli followed with a triple to deep right-center, making it 4-1 after one.
Paradis singled with one out in the second. He tried to get himself into scoring position but was thrown out trying to steal second by Winchester catcher Ronan O'Connell.
Woburn got some two-out magic going in the top of the third. Danny DeFeo walked and stole second, Welch singled to drive him in, and Jack Lee was hit by a pitch, leaving runners on first and second. Jeremy Barreto singled to right and Wells, coaching at third base, decided to send Welch, who was thrown out at home for the third out.
Marsh got the first two batters in the bottom of the third before Halsey stepped up and hit another triple, this one to right-center. The relay throw to third ended up in the Woburn dugout, allowing Halsey to score on the play. That only served to take an RBI away from Centurelli, who tripled again, right after.
Luke Gangi walked, leading off the Tanner fourth. He went to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a deep fly ball to right by Paradis, and scored on a Marsh single, making it 5-3. Woburn had runners on second and third with two outs before Sendlenski got out of it with a fly ball to center.
Sendlenski notched the fifth triple of the game, leading off the Winchester fourth. With one out, Tobei Nakajima and Tommy Lampert, the latter intentional, to load the bases. Marsh got the next two batters to escape the jam.
"Shaun did a nice job keeping us in the game," said Wells. "We got ourselves out of a couple situations with the bases loaded, one time, we got out of that, we just need some timely hitting."
Barreto and Gangi drew two-out walks in the top of the fifth, bringing an end to Sendlenski's outing. Chris Power came on and caught the next Woburn batter looking at a called third strike for the last out of the inning.
"Something we are seeing in the last two games are guys taking called third strikes," said Wells. "That's uncharacteristic of us. We are pretty aggressive at the plate, and letting some balls get by on full counts or with two strikes on us; we have to put those balls in play, or foul them off."
Power was effective on the mound over the last two innings as well, and Winchester added another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, with Halsey getting his third hit and fourth RBI with a two-out single.
"I don't question the mentality of our players, they are in it to win it," said Wells. "We have to get some breaks, we have to get some timely hitting, and make routine plays. That kind of thing is on the coaching staff. Better reps, and better mental reps, as well."
The Red & Black will go for an 8-0 start on Friday (10 a.m.) when they go to Center Playfield to challenge Lexington. At the same time, the Tanners will travel to Spy Pond Field in Arlington to take on Belmont, which currently does not have a home field.
Medford 4, Woburn 3 (8 inn.) — The Tanners got a quality outing from Eric Paradis, making his first start of the season, but he was not able to get enough run support to get the win, in a non-league make-up game, Tuesday afternoon at Playstead Park.
The Mustangs scored three runs in the second to take a 3-1 lead and Woburn scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie it at 3-3.
In the eighth, the Tanners went in order and Medford scored the winning run on a two-out single.
"We had no errors. Again, we needed timely hitting," said Woburn coach Joe Wells. "We had seven walks - our approach at the plate was great - but we left a lot runners on base."
Wells was impressed with Paradis and his ability to throw strikes consistently. The senior right-hander went six and a third innings before Jackson Powers came on in relief. Powers took the loss.
The Mustangs scored their other three runs in the second. One on a wild pitch and two on a two-out, two-run single.
The Tanners took the initial lead in the second inning. Danny DeFeo walked and later scored on a Paradis sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Jeremy Barreto was hit by a pitch, and courtesy runner Matt Chiodo stole second, went to third on a Ryan Lush single, and scored on a Powers sacrifice fly, In the top of the sixth, Connor Welch walked, DeFeo singled, Luke Gangi singled and Welch was awarded the plate when he was interfered with rounding third base.
