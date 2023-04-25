ARLINGTON — The Woburn High baseball team enjoyed its two-day stay at Spy Pond Field.
The Tanners will return home on Wednesday refreshed and with a .500 record, as they followed up Friday's win over Belmont with a 9-2 victory over Arlington on Monday.
Woburn improves to 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the Middlesex League Liberty Division.
The Tanners got a solid outing on the mound from No. 1 pitcher Jackson Powers. He went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk, plus two strikeouts.
Woburn came at the Spy Ponders with a 14-hit attack, led by Danny DeFeo's 4-for-5 performance with a run, a double and four runs batted in. Three of the RBI came on two two-out hits.
"We've played well here," said Woburn coach Joe Wells, of Spy Pond Field. "Make basic plays, throw strikes, timely hitting; it's the recipe for success. I don't think we've even played our best baseball yet, we just have to string something together."
Powers was scheduled to pitch Friday but needed more time, which worked out well, as younger brother Avery Powers got his first start and got the win in that game. He was particularly effective through the first five innings, with Arlington getting its only serious scoring threat in the third inning.
The Spy Ponders started to get to Powers in the sixth inning. DeFeo came on to pitch the seventh and got all three batters on two ground balls and a strikeout. Jack Lee made a nice pickup on a sharp one-hopper at third base for the first out of the seventh.
"It was nice to have Jackson get two extra days of rest, and come out and throw today," said Wells. "He threw between 60 and 70 pitches."
Ryan Lush reached first, leading off the game, when the throw to first from the third baseman pulled the first baseman off the bag. Lush came all the way around to score on a triple to center field by Powers. A one-out, line-drive single by Connor Welch scored Powers for a 2-0 Woburn lead.
The Tanners loaded the bases in the top of third with two outs, but Arlington starter Nate Schaeffner got his second strikeout to retire the side. In the bottom of the third, with two outs, the Spy Ponders got a single from Cam Desmond and the second double of the game for Jake Schiano, but Powers got the next batter on a come-backer to the mound.
Woburn doubled its lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Eric Paradis singled, Avery Powers singled and the baserunners were sacrificed to third by Lush. A fielder's choice forced Paradis at home for the second out. DeFeo had two strikes on him when he hit a line-drive to left-center for a two-run single.
Schiano relieved Schaeffner to start the Tanner sixth. After a strikeout, Lush flied out to right field. Jackson Powers kept the inning alive with an infield hit, and took second base on a throwing error. DeFeo came through again with two outs and two strikes, mashing a double that scored Powers. Tre Dowd came in and drove in Powers with a double and a 6-0 lead.
"Danny DeFeo had two big at-bats at the plate," said Wells. "He really battled in the three-spot and those were two big plays in the game for us."
Desmond walked, leading off the bottom of the sixth, and singles by Schiano (3-for-3) and Ryan Hourican loaded the bases with no outs. Desmond scored on a double play ball, and Schiano scored on a single by Schaeffner, making it 6-2.
Schiano had a rough seventh inning, as Woburn sent eight batters to the plate while scoring three more runs.
Catcher Jeremy Barreto got it started with a leadoff infield single. Courtesy runner Matt Chiodo stole second, Avery Powers walked, and Lush singled to load the bases. Schiano threw a wild pitch to score Chiodo. Jackson Powers walked to reload the bases, and Dowd hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Lush for a 9-2 lead.
The Tanners have scored 21 runs in the last two games, and hope to bring the hot bats home for the upcoming days.
"We finally have a home game coming up," said Wells. "Let's see if we can put three together and win the week."
The Tanners will return home for a game against Watertown on Wednesday (4 p.m.) at Carroll Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.