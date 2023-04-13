WOBURN — In a much anticipated game with two of the top teams in the Middlesex League, it certainly didn’t disappoint.
The Woburn and Reading softball team went head to head for the first time this season on Wednesday and the game lived up to the hype as the two teams battled it out until the end with the Lady Rockets prevailing, 3-1.
Lady Rocket pitcher Shea Hennessy, a junior, allowed one unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts and pitched her way out of some jams along her complete-game effort.
“It was an amazing game,” said Reading first-year coach Lauren Cucinotta, whose team is now 3-1. “Shea (Hennessy) was awesome and didn’t miss a beat out there. She knows how to battle and what her go-to pitch is right now and she showed that today. She has been working so hard and Bella (McGonagle) calls the game for her and they are a great duo. We knew this was going to be a tough game but we had to show up and we did.”
Woburn pitcher Morgan Barmash was equally as good despite the loss as she battled her way through the game and finished with seven strikeouts.
“It was disappointing,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury, whose team suffered its first loss to stand at 3-1. “It was not our best effort from the first inning and we had chances but their pitcher was great. They put the pressure on us and we didn’t respond to it. Hopefully it is a lesson learned,”
Reading lead-off hitter Ella Haley set the tone early and went 3-for-4 on the day with a double and a key home run in the top of the seventh giving the Lady Rockets a key insurance run.
“Ella (Haley) is our go-to,” said Cucinotta. “She has worked so hard on her swing. She is so focused and she can hit, run, bunt she can do anything. She really is a spark plug at the top of our line-up.”
Reading came out ready to play as Haley led off the game with a double and was quickly sacrificed to third on a great bunt by Hennessy. Haley came around to score on a RBI ground-out to put the Lady Rockets up 1-0.
Hennessy got the Tanners in order in the bottom of the first and then Barmash came right back to do the same in the top of the second.
In the bottom half of the second Erin Govostes and Grace Forsythe had back-to-back singles to start the inning. After a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, Megan Loughlin reached on an error, loading the bases. Hennessy got Ella Spinazola to strikeout to end the inning with no damage allowed.
After Reading left two runners on in the top of the third, Woburn came out in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at one.
Riley Trask led off the inning with a walk and stole second. Avery Simpson then hit a long fly ball to left where Katie Hurley made a fantastic catch. Trask was able to tag up and Barmash sent her home with a sacrifice fly to left.
Reading didn’t waste any time regaining the lead as Mikayla Cail led off the top of the fourth with home run to left putting the Lady Rockets back on top 2-1.
Reading had two runners on in the top of the fifth, but Barmash pitched out of the jam to keep it a one-run game.
Woburn had the tying run on second in the bottom of the fifth, but once again Hennessy buckled down and got out of it.
The Tanners had another golden chance in the bottom of the sixth as an error and a walk put two batters on, but they couldn’t find that big hit.
The top of the seventh rolled around with the score still 2-1 and Haley changed that with a lead-off home run to left to give Reading a key 3-1 lead.
Woburn had one more chance in the bottom of the seventh and didn’t go quietly as Loughlin started the inning drawing a walk and Spinazola followed that up with a single up the middle.
Trask sacrificed both runners to put two in scoring position, but Hennessy got the last two outs to seal the big win for Reading.
Reading will be right back at it today hosting Belmont at 4:15 p.m. Woburn will be at Lexington (2-2) on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
